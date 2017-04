Sofya Hlavaty picks up an egg at Prescott Valley’s Eggstravaganza and Family Arts Festival on Saturday, April 8.

Coming Tomorrow, April 11

Easter Egg Hunt and Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Children ages 0-5 are invited to enjoy a story and hunt for Easter eggs. Call 928-777-1500 for more information.