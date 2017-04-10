Leaders making a difference in Prescott

When it comes to the best examples of community stewardship, Prescott Area Leadership Program President Alexandra Piacenza is confident that not only is this area in good stead, but America’s future is strong based on the cadre of both young and adult trail blazers forging paths for others to follow.

The annual Leadership awards ceremony held on Wednesday, April 5, “just uplifts me so much” as it honors four youth and adults who are truly making a difference for others, Piacenza said. Each one, selected from a group of 12 finalists, embraces the notion of powering others “rather than someone who has power over others,” Piacenza said.

The award recipients are: Female Youth Leader of the Year Annie Snyder, a Prescott High School senior; Male Youth Leader of the Year Alex Daniels; Woman Leader of the Year Marnie Uhl, president and chief executive officer of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Male Leader of the Year Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District.

The other PAL finalists were: male youth leaders Mako Bennett and Thaddeus Martin; female youth leaders Amber Glisson and Sarah Nguyen; women leaders Rosemary Agneessens and Sherri Hanna; and male leaders Tom Benson and Jeramy Plumb.

The youth leader winners each received a $2,000 college scholarship; the male and female winners each received $500.

Though each of the award winners was selected for their particular gifts, Piacenza said a common denominator between them is they are people “who don’t beat their own drums” but rather are driven by their determination to do good for others in every way they can.

“They serve as an example that people may be inclined to follow,” Piacenza said. “All of them are highly accomplished, and highly committed to the community.”

Meet the winners

Annie Snyder, Female Youth Leader of the Year, Prescott High School senior; member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Academic Honors Club, Political Activism Club, president of the Leo Club, vice-president of Future Business Leaders of America and selected for Arizona Girls State and the “We The People” competition:

“Honestly, I was really surprised … I hadn’t prepared an acceptance speech because I was so sure I wouldn’t win.

“Now that I have won, I have a lot more confidence and feel like I have been doing everything right. Being so involved in my community was a privilege; I love seeing how much the projects I have worked on have helped other people. I’m really honored and humbled to have won this award and I’m very happy that all my hard work paid off.”

Alex Daniels, Male Youth Leader of the Year, Chino Valley High School senior: Alex has been accepted into the honors program at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. He is a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society and was the state winner of the National History Day event. Alex has taken career and technical courses and is a four-year cross country star athlete. As a volunteer, Alex is active with the Lions Club, the Chamber of Commerce and trains senior citizens in the use of technology and doing repairs on their cellphones and tablets.

Efforts to reach Daniels for comment were not successful.

Marnie Uhl, Woman of the Year, president and chief executive officer of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, incoming president of the Prescott Center for the Arts, board member for the Coalition for Compassion and Justice and a member of electors for the Yavapai Regional Medical Center as well as volunteer with several other area nonprofit organizations:

“I’m very honored and thrilled.”

In her role as the chamber leader since 2006, Uhl said she has had the opportunity to make many connections and contacts that “engage me in the community.”

“I run a business organization, but it’s about the whole community that makes it work for us — our education system, our nonprofits and our businesses. The more we work together the better it is for all of us.”

She said she feels blessed to do work that feeds a personal passion to bring people together for good.

“To be honored for it is just the icing on the cake,” Uhl said.

Dan Streeter, Man of the Year, superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District; program chairman for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters; Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation, Prescott Little League and supporter of the Hungry Kids Project:

“I’m incredibly honored by this recognition. I am very proud to be part of this community, and to contribute in any way I can.”

Streeter is quick to say that he credits the 280 teachers and 400 more classified staff in his district for making “more of an impact on the community that I do.”

One thing he said he has always told students is, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.”

He said he counts himself fortunate to be surrounded by great people ready and willing to do whatever they can “to get things done in the community.”