Fake Denver plastic surgeon pleads guilty to felony assault

Man charged with 126 counts involving 37 victims

Carlos Hernandez Fernandez

Denver District Attorney's Office photo

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: April 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    • DENVER (AP) — A Denver surgical assistant has acknowledged posing as a plastic surgeon and performing face-lifts, tummy tucks and other medical procedures with limited, if any, anesthesia.

    The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/Sb34K9 ) 37-year-old Carlos Fernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree felony assault, criminal impersonation and unauthorized practice of a physician.

    Prosecutors say he claimed to be a licensed doctor since at least January 2015, performing procedures at the Hernandez Fernandez Clinic. He was charged with 126 counts involving 37 victims but struck a plea deal.

    Fernandez must pay his victims about $175,000 in restitution before or when he is sentenced June 2.

