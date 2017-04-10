Column: Talk of the Town: Call it a normal retirement

In September 2016 I “retired” after 20 years of service as a police officer in Yavapai County. Under the rules of the Arizona Public Safety Retirement System (P.S.P.R.S.), this is called a “normal retirement.”

It seems funny to call retirement “normal” from a job that is anything but.

In a normal job do you get cursed at, spit on, vomited on or bled on? Do you routinely miss family meals, birthdays, holidays and kids’ sports and school activities?

Is it normal to see people die in senseless and preventable tragedies? To knock on a stranger’s door in the middle of the night to tell them a loved one has died unexpectedly?

Is it normal to get death threats directed at you and your family ... because you were doing your “normal” job?

I don’t mean to sound as if I’m bragging or complaining. I volunteered to become a police officer and willingly accepted those challenges. I also believed then, and believe now, that a public service pension or a “normal retirement” is a fair exchange for having done this work honorably for 20 years.

I mention these details because it’s been disheartening to hear so much recent criticism directed at the Arizona public safety retirement system. Worse than the criticism is the silence of so-called leaders who say nothing when a police officer receives his or her well-earned pension and is then somehow labeled as “greedy.”

Police officers have a sacred duty to earn public trust and respect every day by giving exemplary service and striving to be above reproach at all times. I’m no hero but I’m grateful for the many members of the public who still view police officers as heroes.

After graduating from the police academy 20 years ago I had a meeting with my boss, Yavapai County Sheriff G. C. “Buck” Buchanan. Sheriff Buchanan met with my academy classmates and me to discuss what he expected from us and to give some advice and guidance. Among the other things Sheriff Buchanan told us that day, what I remember most is this: “I don’t care if you guys arrest 10 people a day or one person a year,” he said. “But when you see someone who needs help, help them. And when you see a problem ... fix it.” He went on to say we’d been hired for our intelligence (and not our good looks). Sheriff Buchanan said he expected us to use our brains and our integrity to make good decisions to benefit the community.

I didn’t know it at the time but this turned out to be the best career advice I ever received.

In 20 years I learned that a police officer has a tremendous opportunity to effect positive change in the community.

Far from being a normal job, law enforcement enables you to observe the best and the worst that humanity has to offer, sometimes all in one 10-hour shift. This may explain why popular culture is filled with books, movies and television shows based on law enforcement.

One of the best police books I’ve read is “Homicide: A Year on The Killing Streets” by David Simon. A newspaper reporter who also created the TV show, “The Wire,” Simon was embedded with a homicide detective squad for one year in the late 1980s when the city of Baltimore was averaging one homicide per day. Near the end of the book, Simon sums up his thoughts from working side-by-side with police officers for a year:

“For a detective or street police, the only real satisfaction is the work itself; when a cop spends more and more time getting aggravated with the details, he’s finished. The attitude of co-workers, the indifference of superiors, the poor quality of the equipment -- all of it pales if you still love the job; all of it matters if you don’t.”

After 20 years of proud public service, I’m happy to report that none of it mattered.

James Tobin is a 20-year veteran of law enforcement in Yavapai County.