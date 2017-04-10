Column: Arizona lawmakers need some common sense

Thoughts from a Sain mind:

Teen texting

People will die.

I know it’s easy to be cynical when thinking of our elected leaders, but I do try to think that they really want to do what’s best. I may disagree with policies, but so long as they’re genuinely trying to do a good job, so be it.

Allowing anyone to text while driving is asking for people to die. And it won’t necessarily be the people doing the texting. It could be me, you, your family who ends up killed by a distracted driver.

Yes, Sen. Karen Fann’s bill was a first-step (limiting it just to teens in the first six months after they get a license). I just don’t get how any lawmaker could insist that people should be allowed to be distracted while driving a two-ton vehicle at 70 miles per hour.

My mother died in a car accident. Because of the short-sightedness of one Arizona lawmaker (Rep. Phil Lovas, R-Peoria), more people will lose their families in car accidents. It defies logic.

Helping the rich

So, Arizona intends to take more money away from public education and give it to rich people so they can send their children to private or religious schools.

Robbing from the poor and the middle class to reward the wealthy. Lovely.

Even the backer of the law admits upper class families benefit from it, getting a portion of their child’s private school education paid for by the state.

Poor folks won’t be sending their children to a $15,000-a-year private school on a $4,400 voucher. This law isn’t about improving education, it’s about giving wealthy families discounts on their private school education.

Meanwhile, the rest of Arizona’s schoolchildren will continue riding in 20-year-old buses, sitting in unsafe buildings and using outdated school books. Well done, legislature.

Um, KUDOS President Trump

Words I never thought I’d write, kudos to President Trump. I am a big believer in nonviolence, but I recognize there is evil in this world and there are times military action is necessary. Trump’s action against Syria after its chemical weapons attack was justified and will hopefully deter future such attacks.

It was nice to see a president who has advocated that we treat everyone from Syria, even children, as potential terrorists to be moved by the images of youth suffering horrific deaths.

It shouldn’t have taken that long, but Trump finally realized (after taking the oath of office) that health care is a complex issue.

He is learning on the job and starting to take some positive steps (limiting the role of Steve Bannon is a nice start). Perhaps he’ll continue to improve and not be the train wreck many of us expected.

I’d love to be pleasantly surprised.