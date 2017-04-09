Yavapai softball splits with Central, stays atop ACCAC

In a virtual dead heat with Central Arizona College for first place in the ACCAC’s Division I standings, Yavapai College’s softball team didn’t put any more distance between itself and the Vaqueras on Saturday.

At Bill Vallely Field in Prescott, Yavapai split a key league doubleheader versus Central, losing 4-2 in eight innings in the opener and winning 3-0 in Game 2.

However, the Roughriders didn’t lose any ground. More importantly, they finished the season series against Central with a 3-1 mark.

If a first-place tiebreaker were needed at the end of the campaign, YC would win it and host the NJCAA D-I, Region I tournament in May. The region winner punches a ticket to NJCAA Nationals in St. George, Utah, also in May.

NJCAA D-I No. 10-ranked Yavapai saw its eight-game win streak snapped Saturday. No. 16 Central extended its league-leading winning streak to 19 before losing the second contest.

The Roughriders’ record currently stands at 34-4 in conference. Central sits at 32-4.

Central had not lost a game since a month ago, on March 10, when the Vaqueras succumbed to non-league foe Howard College, 11-2, in a run-ruled five innings.

In February, the Roughriders swept a doubleheader from the Vaqueras, 8-0 and 16-11, in Coolidge, marking the only time Central hasn’t at least split a league series this spring.

The Roughriders, who lead the conference in runs scored and fewest runs allowed, failed in their attempt to win a fifth consecutive ACCAC doubleheader.

In Game 1 on the pitcher’s slab, Yavapai ace Amy Robinson, a 17-game winner, suffered the loss. She allowed three runs on nine hits in 7-2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. She surrendered two solo homers, one in the first and one in the fourth, to Ashleigh Withers and Brittany Holland (2 for 4, two runs scored).

Vaqueras pitcher Hannah Norris replaced starter Danielle Wheeler, who allowed one run on two hits, after the first inning. Norris gave up one run on three hits, striking out five, in seven frames for the victory. Sixty-seven of her 95 pitches were strikes.

The contest was tied 2-2 at the end of seven innings. In the eighth, Central resorted to small-ball tactics, eventually scoring Annalisa Cordova from third on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Brittany Holland doubled and Lindsay Smith walked. An insurance run later scored on an RBI single for the 4-2 lead that stood.

In the bottom of the eighth, Yavapai had runners on the corners with two outs. Andrea Sotelo, who leads NJCAA D-I in hitting with a .581 average, represented the winning run at the dish. But she lined out to centerfield on the 10th pitch of her at-bat to end it.

At the plate for the hosts, Sotelo went 2 for 4 with a solo homer. Mikayla Newham was 2 for 4 as well, as Yavapai managed just five hits for the game. Central scored its four runs on nine hits.

In the second game, Yavapai No. 2 pitcher Kiana Spencer started and sparkled. She turned the tables, tossing a complete-game, four-hit shutout. She struck out eight and walked one in seven innings for the win. Only the Roughriders have blanked Central in a game this year, and they’ve done it twice.

At the plate, YC’s Jaydee Boursaw added to her NJCAA-leading home run total with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Her 24th bomb of the season handed the hosts their 3-0 edge. This past week, Boursaw snagged ACCAC D-I Player of the Week honors for the third time. Sotelo garnered the award the week prior. She also leads the NJCAA in RBIs with 75.

Newham aided in the effort, going 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, from the leadoff spot. Sotelo was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Central pitcher Krystan Garcia took the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits with no strikeouts and a walk in 5-2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Yavapai will play six of its final 10 regular-season conference games on the road, starting at noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday at D-I Arizona Western (21-17 ACCAC record) in Yuma.

The Roughriders will then visit struggling Gateway C.C. (6-30) at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix.