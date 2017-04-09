Superstition Meadery: New production facility open (video)

In about eight weeks, the public will have the first opportunity to taste mead, a sweet alcoholic beverage made with honey, produced in Superstition Meadery’s new production facility.

Last month, after nearly a year of construction, the owners of the local business, Jeff and Jennifer Herbert, were handed the keys to their next big expansion.

The 3,750-square-foot building sits within the Prescott Regional Airpark and Commerce Center near the airport.

To pay for the $650,000 project, the Herberts sought out and were granted a complex loan.

“We actually got a loan from the ACA (Arizona Commerce Authority), the SBA (Small Business Administration) and Country Bank,” Jeff said. “It’s convoluted, but through a series of financing maneuvers, we were able to buy this land, build this building, and get over $100,000 worth of equipment all as part of that loan.”

Additionally, the couple had to dump a significant amount of their own money into the endeavor.

“For Jen and I, we’re still investing pretty much everything back into our people, equipment and business,” Jeff said.

“We still haven’t taken a salary yet,” Jennifer said.

To keep their lights on at home, Jeff has continued his long-time job working for the Phoenix Fire Department.

The production facility

As one enters the facility, a strikingly pungent smell is quickly noticeable.

“That’s fermentation,” Jennifer said.

“Production started just a couple of weeks ago and our first batch in our new equipment, which was part of our SBA loan, was made on Monday (April 3),” Jeff said.

The building is split into two large rooms, one for brewing and one for storage. Having just moved in, the Herberts are currently figuring out how to fully utilize the space.

Right now, all that exists is a single commercial brewing kit, a freshly arrived batch of honey in 55 gallon drums, and a forklift.

By the end of 2017, they plan to bring in an additional brewing tank, have a bottling station set up and have their storage room full of stacked barrels, kegs and bottles.

“Depending on how we orient them, we can fit at least 150 barrels over here,” Jeff said.

Behind the facility is some open land they also intend to utilize as much as possible.

This includes starting their own bee hives, growing their own hops and planting some fruit trees and grapes.

“We’re not going to have acres and acres of orchard, but we’ll be able to grow some products on site that we can use in our mead,” Jeff said.

Mead industry’s growth

Since first brewing and selling mead at a small winery in Skull Valley, the Herberts have seen the mead industry grow rapidly.

“It’s not a new industry,” Jennifer said. “There have been meaderies for 20 years at least, but everything is changing really fast just in the last couple of years. It used to be more Dungeons & Dragons folks and now it’s edgy, it’s cool. It’s like craft beverage drinkers love mead and they’re totally into it.”

Soon after opening their brick-and-mortar location in downtown Prescott, the Herberts began experimenting with brewing cider as well. Both their meads and ciders have since been nationally recognized as some of the best in the world.

With this acclaim came demand, and with demand came a need to expand production. In the basement of their business, they’ve been able to make more than 6,000 gallons of product a year. They expect to be able to produce nearly 15 times more than that once their production facility is up to full speed.

“In 2016 we made 6,800 gallons,” Jeff said. “This year, we’ll come close to 20,000 gallons with our current equipment. And when we have realized the potential of this building, we’ll be able to do over 100,000 gallons of mead and cider.”

If they were putting out that much mead and cider today, it would probably make them the second largest meadery in the world as far as production, Jeff said. The largest meadery in the world, B. Nektar, located in Michigan, produces just over 100,000 gallons a year, he said.

He knows this because he and Jennifer sit on the board for the American Mead Makers Association.

As the mead industry has grown, the association has become more organized. Recently, it took a big step by drafting the Mead Act, which was introduced to Congress in September.

The act hasn’t passed yet, but if it does, it will significantly impact the industry’s taxation and regulation.

“It will allow us to save money to be able to compete with cider, for example,” Jeff said.

In late 2015, the Cider Act passed.

This allowed cider to fall under its own tax regulation, rather than automatically be slotted in a sub-category of the wine industry.



Mead is still stuck in this subcategory, putting strain on its growth.

“We’re sort of in a holding pattern right now to see what happens with Congress,” Jeff said.

Though they’re hopeful it passes, they don’t intend to slow down their plans if it doesn’t.

They’ve already begun to envision bringing in extra-large, custom-made brewing tanks to round out their current production facility, and have even begun thinking about how another production building could one day fit nicely right next door.



“It might be a little too early to talk much about that yet, though,” Jeff said.

In other words, stay tuned.