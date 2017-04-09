Obituary: Elnora Marie DePetris

Elnora Marie DePetris, 96, fell asleep in Jesus March 24, 2017. She was born in Agra, Kansas, on Feb. 2, 1921.

Elnora Haining grew up with seven brothers and sisters. Her father was a blacksmith, and as the Great Depression and Dust Bowl became worse, he moved his family to Walker, Arizona, for work at a family sawmill. Elnora lived in the Prescott area since 1937. She loved working in her garden, planting flowers, collecting rocks, sewing, crocheting, playing piano, singing, cooking, and baking. She was also very active in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony DePetris. She is survived by her sister, Leona Gregory of Tulare, Calif.; children, Sam DePetris of Oklahoma, Wanda Stump of Cottonwood, and Toni Thimsen of Glendale; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, as well as great-great grandchildren. She is missed by many family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Elnora’s online guestbook.



Information provided by survivors.