Letter: Naked truth of healthcare

Editor:

Sometimes you can’t trust the headlines.

Last week, the press told us that Congressman Paul Gosar and the House Freedom Caucus killed President Trump’s effort to repeal Obamacare. But I found something strange about those headlines: When I actually read what was going on, the real story seemed to be the opposite of what I was told. It turns out Congress was trying to sell Trump a bill of goods – “Ryancare” – that didn’t actually repeal Obamacare at all.

It kept the mandates for men to buy maternity coverage. It kept the rules preventing insurers from charging young people lower premiums to encourage them to buy coverage. It kept the regulations on benefit structure and deductibles. It kept the federal duplication of state regulations about premium increases.

It kept Obamacare in place.

Sometimes in politics, the emperor has no clothes. It takes courage to call that out.

Congressman Gosar has courage. He and the House Freedom Caucus are standing strong for true healthcare reform.

Myrna Lieberman

Prescott