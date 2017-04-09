Community rallies against sexual and domestic violence

She may be petite and soft-spoken, but Chantil Lear is a dynamo when it comes to standing tall and proud to combat sexual and domestic violence against men and women of all ages.

For six years, the mother of two young daughters lived what to the outside world might have seemed the “perfect life” but behind closed doors the father of her children professed his “love” with screaming and fists; his abuse escalating over time until the night he strangled, beat and stabbed her into the intensive care. She feared she might not live to see her daughters grow up.

No More.

Lear was one of the keynote speakers at the April 5 “No More” campaign and rally against domestic and sexual violence held at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. The local observance of the national campaign sponsored by the Prescott and Prescott Valley Police departments and supported by area non-profit organizations and local colleges and universities garnered more than 250 men and women of all ages to stand behind survivors like Lear and proclaim “No More.”

“You are strong. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim,” Lear said, noting her journey from victim to survivor has come with the backing of area law enforcement, victim advocates, counselors and court officials who have steadfastly backed her and her children as they find their freedom.

“I have overcome some big obstacles (thanks to her supporters)… and I just keep pushing forward,” she declared.

The “No More” campaign is a “call to action” to men and women everywhere: “We won’t stand for violence.”

The theme of the local program is “Start by Believing,” one Yavapai College Police Chief Gerald Monahan said is all about taking the shame and blame away from victims so that they are do not feel forced to suffer in silence. Rallies such as this are ways to promote awareness, and to encourage people in all walks of life to stand should to shoulder against such violence.

But Monahan was clear that rallies and marches are not enough. To stop the violence requires action.

Though law enforcement in this area are vigilant in pursuing investigations of sexual and domestic violence, Monahan said too often justice seems elusive. Recovery efforts for victims may seem inadequate. So strides must continue to be taken by all community members to break the silence, to break the stigma, to stop the violence, he said.

“Tonight we speak out. Tomorrow we act accordingly,” Monahan cajoled.

The program offered a chance for those who attended to speak out.

With tears and shaking voices, several women, and one man, shared harrowing stories of incest, rape, threats and physical attacks by someone they pledged to love for a lifetime. One victim advocate shared how her sister was murdered by her the father of her two children.

Sexual and domestic violence “can happen to anyone,” cried one college resident assistant who witnessed it with her sister and mother. “Just say ‘No More.’ We’re done with this violence; WE’RE DONE!”

As part of the program that was followed by a march, event organizers showed a couple of eye-opening videos, one portraying police investigating a robbery similar to how sexual assault investigations are conducted, with the victim bearing the brunt of blame.

The second was even more poignant.

“Consent Is as Simple as Tea,” was a short video sketch that replaced serving tea with the initiation of sex.

A host offers tea, but the guest declines, despite the fact the host has gone to the trouble of boiling a pot of tea. Just because the host made the tea, doesn’t mean the guest must drink it.

Even if the guest last week enjoyed a cup of tea doesn’t mean that this week the guest wants tea.

Maybe the person starts to drink the tea, but then decides they don’t like the taste. The host should not force the guest to keep drinking the tea.

And unconscious people never want tea.

“It’s the same with sex,” the video states. “Consent is everything.”