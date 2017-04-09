Bringing Mama home: What happens when an adult child cares for a parent

Whether one volunteers to take care of an aging parent at home, or whether there just doesn’t seem to be any other option, no one can deny the decision is life changing for both parties.

For the past 15 years, Rachel has provided a home for her mother, Sarah, 89. She wouldn’t have it any other way. In their culture, family – especially parents – is very important. (Rachel asked that their last names not be published.)

It took several years of falls and broken bones before Rachel discovered her mother suffers from vascular dementia. The surgeries and rehab for each incident required someone to be home to provide care and transportation.

“She needed somebody to be with her at night. She adamantly refused to have any strangers come in to take care of her,” Rachel said.

She cut her hours to part-time, then tried working from home. Gradually, taking care of her mother took all her time. A couple months ago her sister temporarily moved in, and has been a big help.

A recent hospital stay revealed that Sarah was dehydrated and lacked protein. Rachel said her mother would refuse to eat meat and liquids.

“All her life she was a very independent person and that hasn’t gone away. She started yelling, she didn’t want to be under hospice, she didn’t want oxygen or the hospital bed,” Rachel said.

But now, at least, her mother has decided to eat better.

Rachel, 64, has her own health issues. “It becomes difficult. You need to do all of these things when you yourself are getting old,” she said. “I love my mom. There’s no way we ever will leave her in a nursing home. Forgetfulness is becoming worse. Besides from that, she’s a loving mom. She always will be my mom.”

Here are some things to consider when contemplating bringing Mom or Dad home.

Modifications

Some homes will need safety features installed such as grab bars in the bathroom or an outside ramp if the parent can’t negotiate steps.

Depending on mobility issues, elderly parents using walkers may have difficulty negotiating doorways or bathrooms. Wheelchairs are too wide for many doorways.

Packing away area rugs and decluttering homes will help those with vision problems. Even sleeping dogs or cats can cause a tumble.

Speaking of tripping and falling, it may bring peace of mind for everyone if the senior signs up for a medical alert program, especially if the caregiver is out of the home at times.

Meals, meds, DNR

Meals can take special effort to prepare. Sometimes seniors lose their sense of taste, making a once favorite food unappealing. They may need food run through a grinder.

Caregivers need to stay apprised of a parent’s medication, keeping track of when to take what pill with or without meals. Accompanying a parent to doctors’ and dentists’ appointments is very important, as is being aware of medications’ side effects and keeping prescriptions filled.

When a catastrophic medical event occurs at home, a caregiver must be prepared to honor the parent’s wishes if the parent has signed a Do Not Resuscitate order.

Beds, chairs

As mobility decreases, some seniors will spend more and more time in chairs. A recliner with different positions will help prevent pressure sores from developing.

A chair that lifts a person to an almost standing position is a tremendous help for any senior with decreasing muscle strength and balance issues.



Falling is a concern of many caregivers when seniors get up in the middle of the night. A hospital bed that raises and lowers, and has a means for attaching safety bars, can alleviate some of the worries around nighttime bathroom visits.

A communication device – bell or buzzer – may be handy.

Finances, funeral

Updating bank accounts, checkbooks, and taxes is yet another responsibility that falls on caregivers. Add utility bills, mortgage payments, car registration and insurance, the paperwork can be overwhelming.

Part of planning for the future means holding those conversations that can be uncomfortable for both caregiver and senior. Will the parent want a hospice agency involved in the latter days? What kind of memorial service or funeral do they wish? Can the caregiver easily access the parent’s finances when it comes time to make arrangements?

Decisions

Carol and Alan White have handled banking and finances for Evelyn, Alan’s mother, as macular degeneration impacts her eyesight. Evelyn voluntarily gave up driving, and she and her family have decided her annual winter visit in Prescott will become permanent.

She’s lived in the same house in Massachusetts for 64 years, and in a few weeks will return to clean it out and sell.

“It is a big decision. Once you make it, that’s it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to coming; most of my family and friends live west of the Mississippi.”

Evelyn, 89, is fortunate that her daughter-in-law has experienced elder care. Carol took care of her own mother who required a great deal of attention through the progression of vascular dementia. The knowledge she gained propelled her into opening Home Care Assistance, a business that offers in-home senior care.

“We’re in a great position to help Evelyn age well with a good diet, exercise, socialization, having a meaning and purpose in life, mental stimulation, etc.,” Carol said.

Evelyn plans to bring her exercise bike, and looks forward to making new friends and helping out where she can. Alan said they all go for walks and take part in birdwatching activities; Evelyn is a member of the Audubon Society.

“From my perspective, she’s great,” he said. “She vacuums the house, does the dishes. I bring in the groceries and they automatically get put away. Mom helps a lot more than what she requires.”