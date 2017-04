Birth Announcements: April 9, 2017

Storm Lucia Bellone, a 7 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christina Mantikas and Joseph Bellone of Paulden.

Julia Adelaide Ciaccio, a 7 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Natalie and Antony Ciaccio of Prescott Valley.

Fabian Nicholas Contreras Delgado, an 8 lb.6 oz., boy, was born xxx, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Briceyda Delgado Pachedo and Misael Contreras of Prescott Valley.

Julia Arizona Allen, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Raven and John Allen of Prescott Valley. (NO PHOTO)

Mariano Zeke Escareno, a 7 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Gavino Escareno of Dewey. (NO PHOTO)