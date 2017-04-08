Worship Services: Week of April 8, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. Mark Miller will, deliver the message. Ahava B’ShemYeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

All Saints Anglican Church…Services are 10 a.m. Sunday at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. During Lent, an Evening Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Information: 928-443-5323.

Alliance Bible Church … The 9:30 a.m. Sunday school class continues the SALT series in the book, “My Mind, Will and Emotions.” Pastor John Perry speaks in preparation for Palm Sunday and Easter on “Praise for His Coming”.at 10:30 a.m. 4/9

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Jesus’ Greatest Fear “ at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School,, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church…10 a.m. Sunday, 4/9, 220 Grove Ave., Prescott.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 4/9 is “Ar e Sin, Disease and Death Real?” (Jeremiah 30:17).

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation… The Reverend Karla Brockie leads the service about the principles of Buddihism that inform modern people of faith. “Hana Matsuri,”: celebrating the Buddha’s birthday, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9. The Buddha will be blessed with tea and flowers. Music/choir director will be the pianist. A children’s faith development program is at 10 a.m. There is a staffed nursery for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Refreshments will follow the service..

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mt. Vernon Church of Christ… Minister Sage Bridges delivers the message, “Godly Relationship” (1 Samuel 20) at 10:30 a.m. The message, “Meeting People Where they are –Part II” (Acts 17) will be at 6 p.m. Location: 120 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. 4/9

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community (Reformed Church in America) … Pastor David Ellis delivers the message, “What’s With the Donkey?” at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary Worship and the 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services Sunday. 4/9 Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service, 5 p.m.,, April 13.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message is “Humble Obedience” (Philippians 2:8). Palm Sunday service begins at 9:30 a.m. 4/9

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship …Pastor Roger looks at John 12: “A Most Significant Hour!” on Palm Sunday 4/9. Service times are 9 a.m. Blended, 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary and Latino. Location: 148 S. Marina Street

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 4/9

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Willow Hills Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers the message, “King for a Day” (Luke 19:28-44) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, 4/9. Signing for the deaf at both services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Christ Lutheran Church…Good Friday Tenebrae service 2 p.m. Friday, April 14. Easter celebration, 9 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16.

First Southern Baptist Church…Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message, “Passion: The Final Hours in the Life of Jesus” at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Evening service will be presented by Pastor Terrell Eldreth. 4/9

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Gary Ward, will lead worship and communion with a scripture lesson from Matthew 27:11-54, 10:15 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 9 at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive.. Maundy Thursday Seder Feast, 6 p.m., April 13, Faith United Community Church, 1061 N. Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey. Good Friday service, 5:30 p.m., April 14, Mingus View Presbyterian, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. Easter Sunday, 6 a.m. April 16, in the parking lot, and at 10:15 a.m. in the Sanctuary, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Holy Week schedule, Palm Sunday, masses 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 8 a.m., 10 a.m. noon (Spanish) Sunday, April 9. Holy Thursday Mass, 7 p.m., April 13; Good Friday, April 14, Stations of the Cross, noon (Spanish) and 3 pm. (English), Service 7 p.m. Easter vigil mass 7:3e0 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday, April 16, masses, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish).

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)… Pastor Tim Blau delivers the message on Palm Sunday, April 9, based on Job 38-39Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Tzav at 10 a.m. Saturday 4/8 is “Don’t pass over Passover!” (VaYikra (Leviticus) 6:1-8:36; Malachi 3:4-24).

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Powerful Parables” (Matthew 13; Luke 8:1-5; Luke 12:13-21, Matthew 6: 19-24, 13:44-46; and Luke 12:13-21.)

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Psalms 31:9-16 and Matthew 26:14-28, 36-501, 27:2-10 at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. 4/9

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

Hope Lutheran Church… Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message, “God Gives You a New Life through Jesus” (Romans 8:11-19) at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, April 9.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

CORDES LAKES

Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church… Service 9 a.m., fellowship 10 a.m., Bible Study/Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.