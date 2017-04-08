Prescott AYSO clubs fair well at Mesa tournament

Congratulations to the Region 172 AYSO soccer players who participated in the Kachina Klassic soccer tournament in Mesa the weekend of March 18 and 19.

The local U10 PRIDE Boys with Coach Giles, U12 PRIDE Boys with Coach Zjak, U12 PRIDE Girls with Coach Sandefer, U14 Predator Boys with Coach Cecil and Coach Nevarez, and our U16/U19 Girls PRIDE team with Coach Hacker put up a tough battle in the desert heat.

Prescott’s U10 Boys won third-place medals, the U12 Boys won Best Sportsmanship trophies, and the U14 Boys won first-place medals and Best Sportsmanship trophies with the fine examples of great players on the soccer field and supportive parents on all the sidelines.

Next up for the Prescott clubs is the Region 172 Mile High Classic AYSO Soccer tournament coming to Prescott on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.