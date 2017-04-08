Northern Ace club wins gold at Vulture Peak tournament

Northern Ace Volleyball Academy’s 14 Black team earned a gold medal in last weekend’s Vulture Peak Tournament in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The girls compiled a tournament record of 6-0, improving their overall record to 18-4 on the season.

Northern Ace’s 14 Black team is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the Club Division for Arizona.

“These young girls have been working hard in practice, beginning in December, in order to achieve these great feats,” the Academy team’s coaching staff said in an email.

Ellie Fenderson, the starting setter for the 14 Black team, said, “I have so much fun playing with my best friends. We fight and work very hard for each other. I love how all the hard work in practice is really paying off in our games.”

The team will compete in three more regional tournaments before the championship round. With continued hard work, the girls hope they finish their season on May 13 at the top of the charts.

Northern Ace took four teams to the Vulture Peak Tournament. Three of the four squads finished in the Top 20, including 14 Black in first, 16 Black in fourth and 14 Teal in 15th.