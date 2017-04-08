Machete cuts off man's hand in fight, but it gets reattached

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man whose hand was cut off by a machete during a fight has had it reattached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.
The Sun (http://bit.ly/2oNAxeD ) reports that police responded to a Lowell public housing project Wednesday night. Prosecutors said officers at first found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.
His family told authorities the hand was reattached at a hospital.
The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with Ayala's son, and at some point Ayala retrieved the machete. Ayala's attorney did not immediately return a phone call.
