Embry-Riddle soccer to play Lumberjacks in spring tune up

The Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team is scheduled to head north to Flagstaff to play the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona on Sunday, April 9.

The exhibition contest will take place at Max Spilsbury Field at Lumberjack Stadium with a start time scheduled for 3 p.m. The event is free for all to attend.

The following weekend, the Eagles will head to Tempe and play Arizona State on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

Embry-Riddle head coach Todd Poitras, who led the Eagles to a 13-2-2 record this past season, will begin his 10th year with the Eagles later this fall. He is the longest tenured coach in program history.

As for Northern Arizona, the Lumberjacks kicked off spring season against Dixie State in Utah and have played in three games overall. Head coach Andre Luciano and the Lumberjacks are continuing to improve as they prepare for next season. With eight incoming freshmen, the Lumberjacks are building off of their momentum from an incredible 2016 season.

Following this weekend, the blue and gold will hit the road for three more games against the University of Arizona, Paradise Valley Community College and Arizona State.