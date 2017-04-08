Church News: Week of April 8

“The Jewish ‘Four Worlds’ Approach to Life in General & Passover in Particular” is Rabbi Nina Perlmutter’s topic at Sunday’s (4/9) 11:00 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Dr., Prescott. Rabbi Perlmutter speaks of the physical, psychological, intellectual and spiritual worlds we live in and ways we can find more depth and personal meaning in the annual calendar and holidays. Jonathan Best will lend his music to the service.



Before retiring early to study for ordination, Rabbi Nina headed Philosophy and Religious Studies at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, where her favorite classes included Ethics, Environmental Philosophy, World Religions, and Science, Religion and Philosophy. Now Emeritus Faculty, she continues to teach Jewish Studies and Environmental Ethics and serves as Jewish contact at the Grand Canyon. Her background in those areas, her passion for interfaith dialog and for sharing joyful and inclusive Judaism inform her rabbinate and approaches to Jewish learning.

Concert presented by Air Force Staff Sergeant and veteran, Lisa Cimino: Currently serving at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Sergeant Lisa Cimino also serves as Chaplain at Banner Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale, and is owner and CEO of Peak Strategic Partners. Her vocal talents have provided her the opportunity to sing the National Anthem in many places including sporting events like Cincinnati Reds/Oakland A’s, Coyotes/Detroit Redwings, and most recently, the Cactus Bowl. She will present a concert at Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15. The church is located at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Admission is free, however an offering will be taken to cover her travel expense.

“Behold His Hands,” a concert honoring the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ presented by the Prescott Stake Choir and String Ensemble, 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott.

Beit Torah Annual Community Pesach (Passover) Seder, 6 p.m. Monday, April 10. Reservations are being taken. Volunteers are needed to set-up and clean-up. Help is also needed with Passover cooking prep on Sunday, April 9. To RSVP or for location, directions and details, call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Includes lunch, games, gospel music, prizes, crafts, Bible Stories and the Easter egg Hunt. Enter by the bounce house. Free. For information or to pre-register, call 928-778-0150.

Hope Lutheran Church Holy Week Services: Holy Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message, “Rejoice in Jesus’ Promise Given in the Lord’s Supper (I Corinthians 11:23-29). Good Friday, worship using the Tenebrae service of darkness, recounting and reflecting on the crucifixion of Jesus for the sins of the world, 6:30 p.m. 4/13 -14.

Holy Week at Prescott Community Church: Maundy Thursday Communion service that will lead worshippers on a journey through scripture from the Last Supper through the Crucifixion in preparation for Sunday’s resurrection service. The Maundy Thursday service will be a Tenebrae service of shadows and light at 5 p.m. April 13. On Good Friday, the church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for those who would like to stop by and pray. Easter will be celebrated in worship on Sunday, April 16, at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary service and at the 10:30 a.m. Classic Traditional service. The church is located at 3151 Willow Creek Road. For more information, visit pccaz.org.

Journey to the Cross, Holy Week Worship services at the Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott: Palm Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m. April 9; Good Friday Worship Service noon, April 14. Bread and broth will follow. Easter Sunday, April 16, Sonrise cq service 7 a.m., Fellowship breakfast will follow. Easter service 10:45 a.m.

Morning Passover Study Brunches, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 4/11, Wednesday, 4/12, and Shabbot/Saturday, 4/15. A Memorial Service (Yiskor) and study session will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, 4/18. For locations, directions and details, call 928-237-0390, 928--0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Lenton Wednesdays at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church: A light supper is offered from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by several choices of programs from 6 to 7 p.m. Fr. Bob Wells offers a five-week program of Progressive Christian studies; Lucy Kemple offers the Power of Love five-week study group about five amazing women of the Bible; Art Villemure will lead Stations of the Cross in the chapel, or you can join a five-week session of Centering Prayer. St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane. Information: 928-778-4499.

Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church, Cordes Lakes, Lenten activities and Easter celebration: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. April 14. Easter Sunday events: Sunrise service, 6 a.m., Easter breakfast 6:45 a.m., egg hunt for kids, 8 a.m., Sunday service, 9 a.m., Sunday, April 16. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes.

Pesach (Passover)…. 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, StoneRidge Golf Clubhouse. Cost is $35 adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Ahava B’Shem Yeshua office. Call 928-443-5988, or email abyprescott@gmail.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Holy Week schedule, Palm Sunday, masses 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 8 a.m., 10 a.m. noon (Spanish) Sunday, April 9. Holy Thursday Mass, 7 p.m., April 13; Good Friday, April 14, Stations of the Cross, noon (Spanish) and 3 pm. (English), Service 7 p.m. Easter vigil mass 7:3e0 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday, April 16, masses, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish). For more information, call 928-772-6350.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Women’s Department fundraiser, Yard sale and homemade bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, April 8, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle (Hwy. 69 and Bradshaw), Dewey.

Trinity Lutheran Church Holy Week and Easter Sunday services: Maundy Thursday 4/13 and Good Friday 4/14 services will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Easter Sunday services with the theme, “My Redeemer Lives,” begins at 6 a.m. with a Sunrise service, followed by an 8 a.m. Liturgical service with the choir Easter anthem. Praise services with an Easter cantata, “The King is Coming,” will be at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served 6:30 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sunday school children will have an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. The annual God’s World Easter program will be at 9 a.m. Thursday 4/13. For more information, call 928-772-8845.

All Saints’ Anglican Church, located at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, offers Sunday service at 10 a.m. During Holy Week, Holy Communion will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13. A Tenebrae service will be 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 14 and a renewal of Baptismal Vows will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15. On Easter Sunday, Holy Communion Service is 8 a.m. and regular service at 10 a.m. Following Holy Week, evening prayer will continue at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. All are welcome. More information: 928-443-5323.

Easter in the Park, presented by American Lutheran Church, 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Granite Creek Park. All are welcome to attend this contemporary service. Food, fun, fellowship and music will follow. Food includes burgers, brats, hot dogs, pop, water and chips. Acoustic solo music will be provided by Kenny James at 1 p.m. and Wes Williams at 2 p.m. There will be free parking on site or at the Staples/Sprouts parking lot by entering through the back gate. For more information, call Pastor Erich Sokoloski, 253-222-8992.

Prescott Valley Bible Church Easter Service, 10:30 a.m. April 16, features live worship music and message by Pastor Andy Gambino. A lunch of fried chicken, potato salad, rolls and more will follow the service. No charge.

Prescott United Methodist Church Lenten Season Soup Suppers: 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays in Agape Hall. Various committees host the meals, and donations received support the committee’s endeavors. Following the Wednesday evening meals, Reverend Dan Hurlbert will offer a reflection on the scripture for the following Sunday’s worship service at 5:30 p.m. in Agape Hall. At 6 p.m., Pastor Misty Howick leads the youth in a time of “Peace and Prayers’ in the Douglas Room. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. All services and activities are open to the community.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Choir will present a one day worship experience, inviting area churches to come together and worship the Lord in song and in the spirit of fellowship on Saturday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. This has been a vision of Ms. Vinetta Gilmore,choir director of St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Choir. Location will be at United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

Willow Hills Baptist Church Women’s Ministry is hosting a Priscilla Shirer Simulcast Worship with Anthony Evans, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 12071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Everyone is welcome to join the event of worship, Bible study, prayer, fellowship, lunch and meeting new friends. Cost is $15 plus $1.45 processing fee. Lunch included. Tickets are available online at http://tinyurl.com/jx2bpou.

Women of Wisdom (WOW): Spring session runs through May 24, on Wednesday mornings from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Full and partial scholarships for class materials are available and free childcare is provided. The program includes coffee time, praise and worship music, prayer, a first hour Bible teaching and a choice of a second hour Bible study or a “Fun, Faith and Fellowship” class. Detailed brochures with registration forms are available at the American Lutheran Church office, or call 928-445-4348 to have the brochure mailed to you.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Centering Prayer: 1 p.m. Thursdays at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr. Centering Prayer is a silent communion with God beyond concepts, words and images. The discipline of centering prayer is the prayer of silence and listening. An introductory workshop, followed by six follow-up sessions for newcomers, will be held in May. The group is open to all. For more information, call Lisa, 928-772-6366.

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m..on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Speciialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Round Robin focusing on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People,, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Prescott Valley, Holy Week Schedule: Three Palm weekend services, 5 p.m. Saturday,4/8 and 8:15 and 10:15 Sunday, April9, will provide introductions to the events of Holy Week. Maundy Thursday service is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 and includes remembrance of the last supper of Jesus. Communion is open to all. On Good Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. members of the congregation present a glimpse of Jesus’ seven last utterances from the cross. The service ends in darkness. A prayer vigil will be held noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The church will be open to those who wish to participate in the vigil. As they leave, they can light a canclle. The vigil leads into the regular Saturday service at 5 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 16, celebration services includes the traditional 8:15 a.m. service and the more contemporary 10:15 a.m. service. There will be an Easter egg hunt for the children and an Easter breakfast. The church is located at 7763 E. Long Look Drive. For more information, call 928-772-4135.