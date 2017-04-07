Prescott Airport’s subsidy program in jeopardy

Recent word that the federal subsidy fueling Prescott’s commercial air service is in jeopardy did not come as a big surprise to local officials.

“It seems like every year, budget cuts are proposed, and they never come to fruition,” Prescott Airport Manager John Cox said this week of the federal proposal in March to eliminate the Essential Air Service (EAS) program as a part of massive budget cuts.

For decades, the Prescott Municipal Airport has benefited from the subsidy program, which aims to ensure that rural communities retain commercial airline service.

A new two-year EAS contract with Great Lakes Airlines was approved recently through the U.S. Department of Transportation for continued commercial service at the Prescott Airport.

The airline currently offers two daily flights to and from Los Angeles during the week, one round-trip flight per day on the weekends, and two flights a week to and from Denver.

A city memo at the time of the approval explained: “The Essential Air Service program was created by Congress to assure a minimum level of scheduled air services to smaller communities served by certified air carriers prior to the 1978 airline Deregulation Act.”

When President Donald Trump released his budget in March, however, the EAS subsidy was among the numerous federal programs proposed to be eliminated as a part of $54 billion in total cuts.

The cost of the EAS program nationwide comes in at about $175 million per year, and Cox said Prescott’s annual subsidies total $2.6 million per year.

Noting that previous presidents have proposed similar cuts, Cox said, “Congress routinely overrides any cuts to the EAS.” And this year, he added, “I’m hearing that it is very, very unlikely” that the program would be eliminated.

Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg said he was getting similar information on the EAS elimination, noting, “I’ve heard that a lot of Congressmen don’t agree with that.”

Oberg added that he had talked recently with Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who had voiced support for retaining both the EAS and the Community Development Block Grant program (another potential cut in the federal budget).

Oberg, who has been an advocate for the Prescott Airport, said he hopes that continued passenger growth would make the EAS subsidies unnecessary in the future. “If we can get our passenger counts up, we wouldn’t need it,” he said.

And Cox said Great Lakes’ recent addition of larger airplanes (Embraer EMB 120 Brasilia twin-turboprop) appears to be enhancing passenger numbers. An April report on “enplanements” at the airport shows that Great Lakes’ monthly passenger numbers rose 102 percent in March 2017 when compared with March 2016 – from 263 passengers to 532 passengers.

Kathy DeFreitas, local station manager for Great Lakes, said the addition of the larger planes is a boost for the airline and the community. “We’re just gearing up,” she said Thursday. “We’ve finally gotten the community something they’ve wanted.”

A loss of the subsidy would be a blow for the community, DeFreitas added.

Cox pointed that the new EAS contract with Great Lakes is scheduled to begin in May and run for the next two years. Any future elimination of funding likely would not take effect until after that, he said.

Along with Prescott, other Arizona airports benefiting from the EAS program include Page and Show Low. Nationwide, 111 communities in 48 states receive subsidies through the EAS program, according to information from the Associated Press.

Cox said states such as Alaska are especially dependent on the program. According to the AP, 60 communities in Alaska receive the subsidized service.