Prep Baseball: Morano’s late two-RBI double gives Badgers a 4-3 win over Higley

Luke Morano was only 1 for 3, but his two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning put the Prescott baseball team on top for good in a 4-3 win over No. 16-ranked Higley on Friday afternoon.

Trailing 3-2, Morano’s two-RBI double came after Dawson Winslow singled and Jake Schulz was hit by a pitch to set up the heroics by the 5-foot-6 senior left fielder.

It is the fourth Top 16 win this season for the Badgers (7-11, 2-4 Grand Canyon), which have won three of their last five games after losing a season-high six straight.

Ray Chairez was 1 for 3, recording a double in the second inning and later scoring on an error.

Justin Warren toed the mound, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out six in four innings pitched. All three Higley (8-10, 2-1 Desert Sky) runs came in the first inning.

Luke Frederick recorded the save, pitching the final three innings and allowing only two hits while striking out five.

UP NEXT

With seven games remaining on the schedule and Prescott sitting at No. 23 in the 4A power point poll, the Badgers face perhaps their biggest two-game series of the season against No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain next week.

Prescott hosts the rival Bears on Tuesday, April 11, with a first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Badgers turn around two days later to play at Bradshaw Mountain. First pitch in Prescott Valley on Thursday, April 13, is set for 3:45 p.m.

