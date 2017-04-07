Obituary: Mary Harper Kloman

Mary Harper Kloman, 69, of Prescott, died suddenly on Feb. 26 of pneumonia. She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, and also lived for a time in San Diego.

She is survived by the love of her life, her best friend and husband, Chas Kloman, who lost 3/4 of his heart and soul when she passed that day. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Jones of Morgantown, West Virginia; her nieces Suzanne Schiwitz Jones of Chester, Virginia and Debbie Jones of Fredericksburg, Virginia; as well as her great niece, Marissa Schiwitz of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by her beloved pug, Squiggy.



Mary had a great zest for life and loved her friends and family. She could “tell it like it is” but was not mean-spirited. In fact, her advice and observations were often “right on” and appreciated. She was very organized and matter-of-fact. She was the kind of woman who was not afraid of hard work or getting her hands dirty, yet at formal events, she was often the most elegant and engaging person in the room.



She particularly enjoyed the outdoors and outings in her travel trailer with Chas, Squiggy and friends. She was fortunate enough last summer to take a long trip in the camper from Arizona to West Virginia to attend her 50th high school reunion, stopping along the way to sightsee and visit friends and family.



One of her favorite holidays was Halloween. She and Chas loved to decorate for the event and threw great costume parties, particularly in San Diego. Their costumes were so good and so original that often the two were unrecognizable!



Mary was incredibly genuine, kind, helpful, fun-loving, funny, unpretentious, engaging, unique, worldly, game for anything! Those family and friends who knew her are blessed to have crossed paths.



A private memorial service will be held in May. In lieu of sending flowers, Mary and Chas have requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s’ Association.





Information provided by survivors.