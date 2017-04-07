Obituary: Lynn L. Miller

Lynn L. Miller of Prescott, Arizona, passed away April 4, 2017, at Marley House in Prescott into heaven. Lynn was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 1945.



Lynn is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert F. ‘Bob’ Miller; daughter Katherine D. LaVelle of Arlington, Virgina; son Matthew K. LaVelle, Kim (wife); and Abigail (daughter) of Paradise Valley, Arizona. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert K. and Avis M. Hoffman of Prescott; and brother Harry K. Hoffman of Littleton, Colo.



Lynn’s bright smile and happy personality will be missed by her family and friends.

Services will be Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Christian Academy of Prescott or Yavapai Humane Society of Prescott.



The family thanks the great staff at YRMC and the caring staff at Marley House of Prescott for Lynn’s care. Lynn will be greatly missed.

Information provided by her family.