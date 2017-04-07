Humboldt Unified board member resigns

It was after the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board’s March meeting, Board Member Brian Letendre said he got notice of acceptance of a new job in St. Louis and had to leave town. As such, Letendre said he had resigned effectively Thursday, April 6.

It was a difficult decision, having been on the board for five years and recently re-elected for four more, something he was really looking forward to, Letendre said.

“It was one of those things. I’m the sole income for my household and this job came up as going to be better for our family,” he said. “It’s one of those things that it was very difficult to do, but on the other hand, I’ve got to take care of my family first.

Letendre said he first got on the board with the goal of helping in any way he could as doing shift work meant he was unable to go and volunteer during the day. It started with sitting in on the board meetings and seeing if it interested him and learning how the school system runs, he said, noting it fit his schedule and was something he came to find rewarding.

A notable accomplishment from those five years was bringing on Dan Streeter as a new superintendent, Letendre said, commenting he was on the committee that hired him and was the president during his first year. He also said he was pleased to hear that Streeter was awarded the Prescott Area Leadership Award.

Letendre was a solid board member said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, calling the resignation one of those unfortunate things that do happen. It presents the same situation seen when board members choose not to run again, he said, noting that it begins the hunt for a brand new board member.

Currently, there is only one candidate that has applied for the open position, Carter said. In order to apply, a candidate has to send a letter of interest and resume to Carter at Yavapai County Education Service Agency at 2970 Centerpointe East. He can also be reached via fax at 928-771-3329 or by email at tim.carter@yavapai.us.

The letter of interest should include information about the candidate including education and work experience, why the candidate is interested in becoming a board member, residence, mailing addresses, email address and home and work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support.

To be eligible for the position, the candidate must be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old, possess their civil rights, have resided within the school district continuously for at least one year before taking office and candidate may not be employed by the district nor can their spouse.

Deadline for letters of interest is Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. and Carter will interview finalists at the Humboldt School District Office on Tuesday, April 11 or Wednesday April 12 depending on candidates. The appointment should be announced by Friday, April 14 and be valid through December 31, 2018.

Though being on the board is a learning experience for new members, it can be good all-around, Carter said.

“Fresh members bring fresh ideas,” he said. “One person is enough to change the dynamic.”

Letendre said he believes the governing board is doing a great job and will continue moving HUSD forward with the technology and what they are pursuing. Prior to leaving there were some difficulties from the state, but in talking with Streeter, he knows there’s a good plan in mind, he said. No matter what it has to benefit all the students in the community and Dan and the board have a passion for that, Letendre said.

“The new member should come in with open ears and a willingness to hear what’s going on,” Letendre said.

“There’s a lot the public does not see and may not be aware of in how schools are run. Take the time to learn and absorb how it all works and happens and move forward with the best intentions for all students,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to serve all students, not just my kids or my kids’ friends or things like that.”

Calls to HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter were not returned.