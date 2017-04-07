Column: Spring cleaning as old as mankind

Spring has arrived in the high desert, after what seemed to be a colder than normal winter. At least, I was colder, often reluctant to change out of fleece pajamas. The onset of warmer weather, trees budding, and irises blooming along my fence is more than welcome. The only problem with this time of year is that it brings with it spring cleaning, a task I rank up there with root canals. So, as usual, I wondered why society undertakes this annual ritual. It’s logical that, after months of being indoors during cold weather, opening the windows and freshening the house is good for the soul. But why?

Evidently spring cleaning is as old as mankind. Even prehistoric humans realized the health benefits of sweeping out the stale odors and germs that accumulate over a long winter. As civilization progressed, the necessity for the practice became more obvious since it reduced the chances of infections and disease. By the time of the Industrial Revolution, bringing air pollution, and an overabundance of soot and ash into tightly closed homes, eliminating smells was a primary concern.

Religious and ethnic customs also contributed to the tradition, whether it is the sweeping away of bad luck in China, the search for leavened crumbs before Passover, or shaking the house clean in Iran in anticipation of the Persian New Year. During the 1960s, my mother-in-law literally shook her house clean during the two weeks before Easter. When mops, buckets, scrub brushes, rags, soap, disinfectant and the dreaded rug beater appeared in her kitchen, her daughters-in-law were tempted to run and not look back. We didn’t dare. She cared not that we had our own families and houses to clean, nor that we all worked full-time; she commanded our presence, or, there would be consequences. Carpets and heavy draperies were hung over the clothesline to have the dust beaten out of them. Heaven help anything that got between the rug beater and carpet! Floors, walls, windows and anything that didn’t move was scrubbed until fingers were raw, then polished. Her house sparkled when we finished. Can’t say the same for the rest of us.



The procedure is the same no matter where you live. A few exceptions may occur in practice, but not in intended result. For example, when living in the desert and dealing with water restrictions, you cannot change the water in the wash and rinse buckets as frequently as you would like, which means that slightly soiled areas are tackled first, leaving the dirtiest until last. Today’s microfiber cloths would have made that situation easier, instead of the rags and newspaper commonly used. Trash removal and recycling guidelines have changed a lot over the years and differ due to the area.

Is it worth all the work? Yes, because the house feels better when you are finished. Do I look forward to doing a thorough spring cleaning? No, I do not. In fact, I’d much rather have that root canal.

Until next time.