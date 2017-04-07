Bradshaw girls tennis making strides in tough season (Photos)

Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ tennis squad has gone winless through nine team matches, but you won’t find first-year Bears coach Annie O’Connor fretting.

The Bears’ record dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in Division II, Section II after an 8-1 loss to 4A No. 17-ranked Mingus Union (8-2, 4-1) on their campus courts Thursday afternoon in Prescott Valley.

And yet Bradshaw Mountain is taking solace in the fact that it has four sophomores and a freshman on its eight-player roster who are still learning the ins and outs of the varsity game this spring.

“It’s absolutely a learning experience – I’ve never coached before,” said O’Connor, who’s played tennis for 25 years. “We have some habits that needed to be broken. We’re improving with every game, gaining more confidence.”

In singles, team No. 2 Madlen Dodova, No. 5 Ashli Decker and No. 3 Tara Stefanovich, all sophomores, are making strides. Team No. 1 Evelyn Marquez, Giselle Martinez and regular No. 5 Cheyenne Siler, all seniors, are helping O’Connor teach the underclassmen. No. 4 sophomore Jocelyn Beeson and No. 6 freshman Jaide Freeman round out the group.

“It’s cool to see the girls learn,” said Marquez, who plans to attend Grand Canyon University next fall and play intramural tennis when she’s not studying. “Our coach focuses on technique and strategy. It feels more like a team [than in the past]. We’re more serious and more united.”

Dodova was the only Bear to win on Thursday in a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 (tiebreaker) win.

“I’ve learned patience, a lot,” Marquez said about the season. “I want us to win and be the best. For a lot of the girls it’s their first year or second year [in the sport]. I’ve played four years [one year on JV, three on varsity].”

The Bears had won only six individual matches out of a total of 72 heading into its showdown versus Mingus.

“We’ve come far in one season,” Marquez said. “Last year, no matches were close at all. This year we’re a lot more focused, determined and closer.”

Two of the Bears’ individual wins came Tuesday in a 7-2 non-section loss at Lee Williams in Kingman. In the process, Bradshaw Mountain snapped a string of four consecutive shutout losses in team matches, from March 8-29. With one victory Thursday against a highly-ranked foe, the Bears took another baby step.

“All in all, every single match helps us toward what we need to work on,” said O’Connor, a veteran teacher who relocated to Prescott Valley from Montana and teaches English at Bradshaw Mountain. “I am very proud of my girls. They are working hard and trying their very best.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will hit the road Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, for section matches at Flagstaff and Barry Goldwater, respectively. First serve is at 3:30 p.m. for both matches.

The Bears conclude a strenuous string of three team matches in as many days at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday, April 13, when they host section foe and 4A No. 5 Cactus Shadows in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain’s season will come to a close on the road April 17 and 18. The hometown club visits 4A No. 15 Coconino on the 17th for its section finale and non-section opponent Tempe on the 18th for its last match. Both of those matches begin at 3:30 p.m., too.

