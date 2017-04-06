Sightseeing from the rails on Verde Canyon Railway

The “scandalous sunsets,” the “hoppiest celebrations,” and the “national symbol in its natural landscape” – they’re all a part of springtime along the Verde Canyon Railroad.

The historic railroad, which leaves from Clarkdale and follows a 20-mile route along the scenic Verde River, unveils several new features as the weather warms up in March, April and May.

First up is the addition of morning rides in addition to the usual afternoon schedule – including one last spring morning ride taking off at 9 a.m. April 18.

Marketing Director Teresa Propeck says the morning times were added during the busy spring-break season to accommodate the growing crowds.

A news release from the railroad states: “There are so many advantages to taking the morning train. Visitors to the Verde Valley area can start their Arizona adventure while the landscape is fresh and dewy.”

Add to that the breakfast offerings at the depot’s Copper Spike Café, as well as the first-class appetizer buffet, and the morning hours make for a unique brunch experience. Rides are also available at the usual afternoon time at 2:30 p.m. (More information on times and fares is available online at: https://verdecanyonrr.com/product_categories/reservations/)

“The 2:30 p.m. afternoon ride features our ever-popular chicken wings, mini sandwiches on sweet Hawaiian rolls, veggies and rich brownie bites,” the news release states, adding, “The complimentary Champagne toast, or sparkling cider is served as soon you are seated.”

Along with the expanded morning hours, springtime also brings the annual Easter Bunny Express, departing at 1 p.m. April 16, Easter Sunday.

Featuring activities such as a jellybean counting contest and face-painting, the day gives kids a chance to mingle with the Easter bunny, while adults are treated to a Bloody Mary. Limited first-class seating is still available on the Easter Bunny Express, Propeck said.

She points out that other warm-weather activities are planned for May and June.

For instance: the Saturday Night Starlight Ride, which features an evening ride along the Verde during sunset, and a return under the moon and stars. The nighttime event occurs at 5:30 p.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 5, and Sept. 9.

Another seasonal event, which runs through the winter and wraps up in May, boasts “prime-time eagle season,” featuring “an abundance of high-flying activity as the birds jockey for position, mates and nesting locations.”

The railroad is located at: Coconino National Forest, 300 N. Broadway, Clarkdale. Tickets are available online at: https://verdecanyonrr.com/product_categories/reservations/.