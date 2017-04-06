See ‘Personal Shopper’ & ‘This Beautiful Fantastic’ at Sedona International Film Festival

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting the Northern Arizona premiere of “Personal Shopper” (starring Kristen Stewart) and encore return of “This Beautiful Fantastic” showing April 7-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Following her César Award-winning performance in “Clouds of Sils Maria,” Kristen Stewart reteams with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this mesmerizing 21st-century ghost story.

By day, American in Paris Maureen (Stewart) works as a personal shopper, motor-biking around the city buying up deluxe couture for a jet-setting celebrity client. By night, she attempts to channel the spirits of the dead, hoping to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother.

When Maureen begins receiving a series of chilling, increasingly sinister text messages, it seems she may have made contact — but with whom? And what do they want?

This seductive mystery is a riveting showcase for one of this generation’s most adventurous actresses.

THIS BEAUTIFUL FANTASTIC

“This Beautiful Fantastic” returns to Sedona by popular demand after a sneak peek screening at the recent Sedona International Film Festival and rave reviews by audience members. The film stars Tom Wilkinson and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Life blooms in enchanting ways.

“The Beautiful Fantastic” is a contemporary fairy tale revolving around the unlikely of friendship between a reclusive young woman with dreams of being a children’s book author and a cantankerous widower, set against the backdrop of a beautiful garden in the heart of London.



Bella Brown (Jessica Brown Findlay) is a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book.

When she is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson (Tom Wilkinson), a grumpy, loveless, rich old man who lives next door and happens to be an amazing horticulturalist.

