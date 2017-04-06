Review: ‘The Naked Truth’ at PCA’s Stage Too

There is a special place in my heart for those embarrassed by unbridled sexual references. I might even include myself in that group. Such is the predicament of a prudish theater critic here in Prescott. Ah, well …

But here’s the thing. If the lack of inhibition is completely over the top, the shocking excess seems to make it all the more acceptable in an ironic sort of way. Add ultimately endearing characters and a charming second act to have everything feel balanced and purposeful in the end.

“The Naked Truth” begins its run this weekend at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too theater. Written by Rich Orloff, the immodest comedy finds a reserved Ohio couple relocating to Key West, Florida, where they have inherited a small resort. Once there, the uptight pair discover that the place is “clothing optional,” a euphemism for anything goes when it comes to lewd activity. Even the lobby features a prominently placed box of sex toys, including a life-sized anatomically correct plastic doll.

The play’s first act introduces gay desk clerk Clark (Dakota Krieger), who moonlights as a drag queen (his words, not mine), and lesbian Jane (Heather Heineman), the resort’s “handyman,” who supplements her income as a dominatrix.

Clark is so unabashedly flaming in his gayness, and his phone greetings so irreverent, that shock set in early on for me. But Krieger lends his character a surprising down-to-earth likability. The same can be said for Heineman’s Jane, whose grounded self-acceptance and good-natured honesty make her even more likable than Clark.

As George (Geoff Moore) and Liz (Heidi Hampton) realize a speedy return to Ohio is not an option, given their personal financial woes, an intrigued Liz begins to see that she and George might find greater satisfaction, sexual and otherwise, by adopting a more “open-minded” philosophy on life.

George is far slower to come around. And this is the crux of the play’s dilemma. What will George do, and how will it affect his marriage? What will become of the resort, and by extension, Clark and Jane?

In Act I, everyone seems a bit of a caricature. Even George comes across somewhat one dimensional. And Liz is almost too eager to accept change.

But Act II fleshes out all the characters (no pun intended) and makes greater sense of the humanity inherent in the play’s central theme.

Against everyone’s wishes, George tries turning the resort into a reputable establishment. He even attempts to sell it to a large resort chain. Director Rob White plays the chain’s representative, Fred, who shows up to make the purchase decision.

A highlight of the second act is Fred’s date with Strawberry Fields, a fabulous manifestation of Clark in drag.

A profound and heartfelt letter left behind by the resort’s original owner, George’s estranged deceased brother, enables George’s understanding and ultimate transformation.

“The Naked Truth” may initially astonish some audiences with its overt sexuality. But the characters are beautifully rendered, and the payoff grand. All told, this is a captivating production.

“The Naked Truth” will appear April 6 through April 23 on Stage Too, in the alley off Cortez Street between Willis and Sheldon (behind Peregrine Book Co.) in downtown Prescott. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 23. Tickets for all performances are $15. For more information visit the Prescott Center for the Arts website at pca-az.net or call 928-445-3286.

Review by Vicki Paris Goodman, for Kudos; photos by Sam Goodman/Courtesy