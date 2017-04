In a battle of two Top 10 clubs in the 4A conference, No. 1-ranked Sunrise Mountain came out on top over the Prescott softball team in a 9-0 loss Wednesday afternoon.

The Badgers, which are ranked No. 8 in 4A, have dropped to 10-4 overall this season. Prescott is scheduled to play Lee Williams on Thursday, April 6, in Kingman at 3:45 p.m.