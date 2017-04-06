Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ F. Kroening

Robert “Bob” F. Kroening, 81, passed away Feb. 14, 2017 peacefully at home after a struggle with heart disease, with his partner Mary Ann at his side.



He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Robert F. W. and Mary Kroening on Sept. 17, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gloria.



Robert is survived by his partner of nine years, Mary Ann; his ex-wife, Carol; mother of his five children; Terri Santos, Robert, Christopher, Kelly Olivas and Todd Kroening; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



At 17 years old, he joined the Navy, stationed in San Diego, California. Served from 1952-56, during the Korean War. He became stationed on the U.S.S. Lexington CV-16 aircraft carrier, which is now a museum on the bay in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Robert loved dancing and was recognized in the swing clubs in San Diego, California and Phoenix, Arizona over the years.



He returned to Milwaukee, and after several jobs, he joined Harley Davidson for 29 years and retired in 1994. He loved working with motorcycles. While he was still at Harley, he became interested in a Honda motorcycle and several others joined him. He became known as “Honda Bob” and has been riding one ever since.



He moved to Prescott Valley after retirement and then in 2008 to Prescott, Arizona. He was a member of the V.A., the Moose, the Elks clubs; also the American Legion, VFW. GWRRA Goldwing Club with Chapter “P,” Goldwing Club in Prescott Valley. He belonged to St. Germaine Catholic Church and became an usher. Robert was very generous to his friends and well known for his sense of humor. Loved to make people laugh and loved his recent Chiweenie rescue dog “Lucky.”





A special thanks to all who helped Bob, especially Dr. Sam Downing (Palliative care), Fr-Dan Vollmer (St. Germaine Church) and Granite Mt. Hospice Care.



There will be a Funeral Mass on Friday, April 7, 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona with an Honor Guard to follow. No flowers are allowed in the church during Lent.

Memorial donations can be made to Granite Mt. Hospice in Prescott or to a charity of your choosing.





Information provided by survivors.