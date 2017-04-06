Obituary: Berry D. Bownds

Berry D. Bownds, Oct. 11, 1937 - April 1, 2017. Resident of Prescott, Arizona.

Berry D. Bownds peacefully passed away surrounded by his family April 1, 2017. He is preceded in his death by his mother, Ione Bownds; and his father, Irvin Bownds.



Berry is survived by his beautiful wife of 56 years, Karen Bownds; his sister, Doris Pylant, and brother-in-law Charles Pylant. Berry was the proud father of two children: Randy Bownds and Tina Landi (Bownds), married to Joseph Landi. Berry has three beautiful grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly: Blake Garcia, April Landi and Nick Landi. He is also the loving uncle of James Pylant.

Berry was originally from Eastland, Texas, lived in San Ramon, California and then resided in Prescott, Arizona. Shortly after attending Eastland High School, he became a member of the United States Air Force.

He worked 40 years in the computer industry and then became a treasured member of the Moose Lodge 319, the High Mountain Chordsmen, Yavapai Superior Court and Prescott Police Department. He enjoyed fishing, camping and telling endless jokes.



Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge 6501 E. 6th Street, Prescott Valley, Arizona, April 15, 3-5 p.m.



Final arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.





Information provided by survivors.

