Man dies in Crown King crash

Second man was airlifted to Phoenix hospital

  • Originally Published: April 6, 2017 6:04 a.m.

    • One man was killed and another injured when the Jeep they were riding in went off the road at the top of a switchback on Forest Road 192 on April 1, according to sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

    The Jeep rolled more than 500 feet down a hill before it stopped, and in doing so, ejected Daniel Arroyo, 29, of Phoenix, who died at the scene,

    The other occupant, a 47-year-old man, was found still inside the vehicle and was taken by a Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter to a Phoenix hospital, D’Evelyn said, where he is expected to survive.

    Investigators have yet to establish the cause of the crash.

    Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s office.

    More like this story