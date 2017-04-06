Man dies in Crown King crash

One man was killed and another injured when the Jeep they were riding in went off the road at the top of a switchback on Forest Road 192 on April 1, according to sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The Jeep rolled more than 500 feet down a hill before it stopped, and in doing so, ejected Daniel Arroyo, 29, of Phoenix, who died at the scene,

The other occupant, a 47-year-old man, was found still inside the vehicle and was taken by a Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter to a Phoenix hospital, D’Evelyn said, where he is expected to survive.

Investigators have yet to establish the cause of the crash.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s office.