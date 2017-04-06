Letter: In defense of editor

Editor:

The personal attack on Editor Tim Wiederaenders was appalling, so totally over the line that I felt I had to say something.

One of the many things I love about the Courier (to which I’ve been a subscriber for 50 years) is that all opinions are expressed in an intelligent, sensible, respectful way.

The recent editorial in which it was pointed out that we need to listen to one another with respect, and work together for the good of the country and the state, was a particularly good one. Therefore, for someone to start a rant with a really hate-filled diatribe against Tim Wiederaenders, a fine Christian man, and one whose columns most of us especially enjoy, was particularly jarring and upsetting. As the saying goes, one can disagree without being disagreeable, let alone petty and spiteful. If the meanness of the attacks continues, the Courier might eventually have no choice but to end the Rants & Raves column and that would be a shame. No one wants censorship, but are manners and consideration for others totally outmoded? Just as with a previous column, about the foul language some seem to revel in: “your right to swing your fist stops short of my nose?” You may have the right to say it, but the rest of us should have the right not to have to listen to it, and the same goes for hate speech.

Victoria Bailey Johnson

Prescott