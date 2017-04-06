KornuKopia Calendar: Week of April 7

Ongoing

“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,’’ a musical, continues April 7, 8, at 7:30 p.m.; April 9, at 2 p.m.; at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Mountain Artists Guild Spring Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, 228 Alarcon St., Prescott. Parking available on the side of the building and through the alley on Marina St.

Friday, April 7

“Spring into Action” Family Event, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Center for Natural History. Interactive activities. highlandscenter.org.

Queen Nation, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Show pays homage to the golden age of arena rock great Queen. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, April 8

Broadening the discussion on Arizona’s water future: Environmental scientist, consultant and educator Daniel Higgins, Ph.D., weaves together Arizona’s past, present and future approach to water planning, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218 or www.cwagaz.org.

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art, “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Prescott Art Docents, activity included. For children ages 6-12. Make reservations at Youth Desk, 928-777-1537.

Prescott Area Shelter Services 8th Annual Women’s Tea, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott. $40 per person; table of eight $310. 928-778-5933.

Prescott Area Woodturners, 1 p.m., 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Airpark. Demonstration by Gary Frank. 928-717-1500.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m. at Mortimer Farms in Dewey. For ages 21 and older. $25 per person, to benefit Yavapai Food Bank. Bring at least 2 nonperishable food items. Cash bar. Prizes.

Swing & Country Dance Party, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Ronnie DeBenedetta. West Coast Swing lesson at 6:30; dance at 7:30. 928-778-3000.

The Dream Gig – Elvis and Lennon on One Stage, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Acclaimed Elvis tribute artist Chance Tinder and “Becoming Lennon” star Otto D perform the greatest concert that never happened. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, April 9

Central Arizona Concert Band Concert, featuring Mariam Buswell, principal oboist with the Phoenix Symphony, 3 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Davis Learning Center, 3700 Willow Creek Road. Tickets $12 adults, $5 students. Joe, 928-925-4687 or joecotten@cableone.net. centralarizonaconcertband.com.

Monday, April 10

Prescott Art Docents Talk: “Contemporary Art, Art of the Last 25 Years,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St., Reception at 10 a.m. 928-636-7207; prescottartdocents.net.

Tuesday, April 11

Priceless Prom Project, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Bulleri Building, 122 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Free prom attire available for high school students. First come, first served.

Wednesday, April 12

Prescott Valley Art Guild Meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room. Speaker: photographer and retired chemist George Konizer. Topic: “Rectangles and Spirals: Secrets in Plain Sight.” Guests welcome. Cathy, 928-775-4949.

MAD Women Poets and Womansong Performance, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Thursday, April 13

Celebration of the Improvement of the Gravesite of Sharlot Mabridth Hall, 2 to 3 p.m., Pioneer Cemetery, 1300 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Special guest Jody Drake. Refreshments will be served.

Priceless Prom Project, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Bulleri Building, 122 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Free prom attire available for high school students. First come, first served.

Friday, April 14

Art Days at the Library, “Children Are Wonderful Subjects for Artists,” presented by Prescott Art Docent Diane Lentzer, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Activity included. For children ages 6-12. Make reservations at Youth Desk, 928-777-1537.

Ballroom Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Salsa dance lesson with Phillip Ledesma at 6:30 p.m. 928-778-3000.

Saturday, April 15

Prescott Valley Pinwheel Party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the lawn, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. Families can help plant a garden of blue pinwheels and enjoy free activities, including bounce house, face painting and a picnic.

Spring into Song, 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Joyous celebration of great voices singing favorites from the opera and musical theater. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.