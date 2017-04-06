John Oakley and Angela Garcia were married March 3

John Oakley, Jr. and Angela Garcia, both of Prescott, were married March 3. They are both longtime Prescott residents and both attended Prescott High School. They were high school sweethearts from 1977 to 1979 and recently were reunited. Oakley and Garcia’s parents still reside in Prescott.

In 1977, John said, “I love you just the way you are.” Forty years later, Angela said, “You will always be the same old someone that I knew.” On March 3, 2017, they said to each other, “I said I love you. That’s forever. This I promise from the heart”, and they were married once and for all time.

The photo by Dana Nichols was originally published in the Prescott Courier, Nov. 17, 1977.