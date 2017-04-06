Former Roughrider Dizdar named women’s soccer coach at Paradise Valley

Former Yavapai College goalkeeper and volunteer coach Ivan Dizdar has been named head soccer coach for the defending NJCAA National Champion Paradise Valley Community College women’s soccer program.

Last season, Dizdar served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Yavapai College men’s team. The former goalkeeper was a key member of Yavapai’s back-to-back NJCAA National Championship teams in 2007 and 2008.

Dizdar’s clean sheet in the 2008 NJCAA National Championship game capped a perfect 26-0-0 season for the Roughriders. He continued his intercollegiate career in 2009 and 2010 at Seattle University, an NCAA Division I program.

A member of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA), Dizdar has coached a number of high school and Club programs in Washington and Arizona. He will continue his duties as the coaching director for the Yavapai (Youth) Soccer Club.

Numerous former Roughriders soccer players are currently coaching in the high school ranks and in Club soccer programs throughout the country and around the world.

However, six are head soccer coaches in the intercollegiate ranks. All of them played on national championship teams while representing the Roughriders’ soccer program.

They include longtime Northern Arizona University women’s coach Andre Luciano (YC 1989, 1990) and Fort Lewis (Colorado) College men’s coach David Oberholtzer (YC 2003, 2004). Also in Colorado is Adams State University men’s coach Brett Bentley (YC 2002).

Josh Westermann (YC 2002, 2003) coaches both the men’s and women’s programs at San Diego Christian College.

Rounding out the list is Chris Sagar (YC 1991-1992), the longtime women’s soccer coach at Phoenix College who will be facing Dizdar’s Paradise Valley C.C. team twice in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) this fall.