Editorial: Gateway is struggling, but hope still remains

After The Daily Courier reported that Prescott Gateway Mall was up for auction, editors here received a number of emails from readers eager to lay the blame for the indoor mall’s struggles.

Rents were too high, more than one said. Never should have let Barnes & Noble go, said a few others.

Gateway Mall is not an outlier, but part of a trend. The website DeadMalls.com lists more than 500 malls that have closed. In a 2015 report by Green Street Advisors, their experts estimated that another 300 malls would close in the next decade.

Why are these malls struggling? Here are some of the reasons cited by experts:

The rise of big box stores, such as Walmart, Target and Costco.

The rise of online shopping.

Younger generations are less inclined to spend their money on high-end clothes.

A change in consumers themselves. In the 1970s and ’80s people went to the mall for a day of shopping and people watching. Now, people prefer to drive to one store, get in, get out and go. That’s why strip malls such as Frontier Village and Crossroads are in good shape, while indoor malls such as Gateway struggle.

So, when looking to assign blame, many of us should look in the mirror. We changed, the mall didn’t.

Gateway Mall is in better shape than others, because it still has its three anchors, Sears, JCPenney and Dilliards. So what could the new owners do to turn around Gateway’s fortunes?

Many of the malls that have failed have become something new, a hospital or a college. But there are some successful stories of malls being revitalized.

Bloomberg reported that Hull Property Group in Augusta, Georgia, has been buying up struggling malls and turning them around. Their formula: Negotiate tax incentives with local governments; demolish excess space; and reverse public perceptions that the property is struggling.

Marketing experts say that while the younger generations are not eager to spend money on high-end clothes, they will spend money on unique experiences. So adding an indoor skydiving attraction or similar ideas could also help.

Industries must adapt or die. We’ve seen plenty of examples in recent decades, from Underwood typewriters, to 8-track players, to spending the day at the mall with friends. Progress is often cruel, and always heartless.

The new owners of Gateway Mall no doubt know that, and hopefully they will have a plan to revitalize a key component of the local economy.