Column: ‘There is no greater love than this...’

In early 1974, while in the Long Beach Police Academy, one of the instructors was debriefing our class on the murder of two of our police officers that occurred in 1967. Officers Donald Isham and William Knox were killed at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Like all such classes, the focus was on what the officers could have done different that would have prevented this tragic taking of their lives. One of the handouts the instructor gave us was a copy of the eulogy given by a priest at one of the officer’s funerals. In his sermon, the priest quoted John 15:13, “There is no greater love than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

This particular class had a profound effect on us. Both of these officers were young and inexperienced and that inexperience cost them their

lives. It introduced us to the dangers of domestic violence and what to watch for from the participants. The Biblical verse the priest cited deeply affected me. Having attended 12 years of Catholic schools, I had surely heard the verse at some time, but having been a less-than-attentive student in Religion class, it most probably went over my head, much like calculus. In the eulogy, the priest compared police officers giving their lives to the man giving his life for his friends and people the officers serve as “friends.” He correlated the officer sacrificing his life for the people to Jesus Christ suffering and dying on a cross to save us. I had never thought of it in that way before, but the military, police and firefighters too often forfeit their lives for others.

Most of us with kids and grandchildren would endure suffering and even death if that was the only way to save our loved ones. That is the expression of love to which John 15:13 refers. The Bill of Rights is a list of the rights that our Constitution expressly guarantees. The First Amendment states, in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of

religion, or prohibiting the exercise thereof ...” Many of those who froth at any public expression of religion, always claim that religion is being established by allowing a prayer or some religious symbol on public property. They conveniently forget the part about not “prohibiting the exercise thereof.” It doesn’t say or even suggest the “exercise” must take place within the walls of the church or even on church grounds.

With that in mind, anyone who wishes to witness a reenactment of the greatest example of love the world has ever seen, is invited to attend the Stations of the Cross at

noon on Good Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. For the past few years, Father Darren and the Sacred Heart Parish has celebrated the Stations of the Cross around the Courthouse. Each year, more and more people attend this event which demonstrates the suffering Christ went through showing us the love he had for mankind. Come to the Courthouse and exercise your right on Good Friday.

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.