Big Brothers Big Sisters helps Food Neighbors project

A child needs various types of food to fuel their life … food to grow taller and stronger and food to feed their emotional growth.

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters helps feed that emotional need for many vulnerable county children and now the agency has joined the fight to feed a child’s physical growth by supporting the Yavapai Food Neighbors Project, run by the Yavapai Food Council.

With one in three Yavapai County children at risk for hunger and food insecurity, YBBBS staff felt an urgent call to help.

“The Yavapai Food Neighbors Project provides a wonderful opportunity for staff to care for the children and families we serve in a new and supportive role. As an agency, we felt it was important to give back to a community that has given so much to support and sustain our work,” said Juliana Goswick, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters president and CEO.

“Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is encouraging other nonprofits to join in this community service project. As we organize our efforts, it’s been inspiring to see our staff come together to support another important mission. The Yavapai Food Neighbors Project has been an exceptional experience — YBBBS is supporting the nutritional needs of the children we serve and enjoying additional team building within our agency at the same time.”

The Big Brothers Big Sisters staff fill the distinctive green bags of the project at home on a regular basis, bringing them in for distribution before the collection date.

“If more organizations buy into this program as a group, it would make a significant impact,” said Bob Painter, district coordinator for the food project.

Yavapai Food Neighbors Project is a food donor program that provides participating food banks and pantries assistance in keeping shelves full year round. Senior centers and weekend student food programs benefit as well.

The program is simple and effective, explains Painter. “The food council recruits neighborhood coordinators and food donors who purchase a few extra items every trip to the grocery store to fill the green bag.”

On the second Saturday of every even-numbered month, the donors place filled bags by their front door for the coordinators to pick up and deliver to a designated collection site. The bags are weighed, sorted and boxed by the emergency food providers to take away.

The program came to Yavapai County in October 2013, starting in the Verde Valley. At that time, there were seven Neighborhood Coordinators who collected 101 bags of food for a total of 1,640 pounds.

Ten months later, there were 53 Neighborhood Coordinators and 846 donors with a total of 12,707 pounds of food. The February 2015 collection was over 20,000 pounds.

Since that first collection in 2013, the project has collected almost 114,000 pounds of food. That’s over 7,000 pounds of food per month, equivalent to 6,000 meals, that have gone to Yavapai County food providers.

To become a Neighborhood Coordinator or to learn more about the program, visit yavapaifoodcouncil.org or call 928-443-5069.