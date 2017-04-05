Sports Briefs: Local golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its March 27 tournament on the North Course in Prescott with the format being “2-Man Best Ball.” In the first flight, the team of Ron Brunswig and Doug Turkington fired a 74, with a low net of 59 going to Don Beaver and Joe Gouveia. In the second flight, a low gross of 83 was captured by Saul Fein and Chuck Ishcomer, while low net went to Richard Rust and John Koch. In the third flight, Ted Arey and Ray Tanner shot an 83, with a low net of 58 going to Charley Shipman and Gene Forsythe. On March 29, the Club played its tournament on the South Course with the format being “2-Man Total.” In the first flight, shooting a 157 was Don Hardy and Ken VanTuyl, with a low net of 135 going to Jerry Emery and Bill Hargrave. In the second flight, Jim Aurer and Dan Medina fired a 170, while Richard Rust and John Koch grabbed low net with a 142. In the third flight, 163 was good for low gross from Dennis Reilly and Richard Moon, with a low net of 134 going to Mike Peters and Larry Pons. In the fourth flight, Larry Lunn and Dave Sobotka took low gross with a 178, while a low net of 141 was fired by Gene Forsythe and Chuck Elsberry. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association’s play of the day was Even Holes March 30 on the North Course in Prescott. Winners were: 1st flight – Judi Meinholz (first place, 30.5 score); Shary Koch and Karen Jennings (second-place tie, 34 scores). 2nd flight – Joan Mendenhall (first place, 28 score); Jean McGuire (second, 30.5) and Heidi Marshall (third, 33). 3rd flight – Diane Flannery (first place, 30 score); Claudia Miner and Lynn Getman (second-place tie, 34). Closest to the Pin winners were: Judi Meinholz (hole No. 6) and Pat Stratman (No. 14). Low gross of the week went to Joan Mendenhall (92 score) and low net of the week also went to Mendenhall (64).

Embry-Riddle Summer Basketball Camp

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Men’s Summer Basketball Camp for boys and girls runs June 5-8 at the Activity Center on ERAU’s Prescott campus. Those ages 7-11 will go each day from 9-11 a.m., followed by those ages 12-16 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $90 per participant. The Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team’s coaching staff and players operate the camp. For more information, email ERAU coach Eric Fundalewicz at fundalee@erau.edu or assistant coach Doug Beilfuss at beilfusd@erau.edu. Website: http://summercamps.erau.edu/camps/basketball-day-camp.html.

Prescott Blackhawks youth soccer tryouts

Want more out of your soccer experience? The Prescott Blackhawks will conduct competitive tryouts for boys and girls from 5-6:30 p.m. (birth years 2003-2008) and 6:30-8 p.m. (birth years 1999-2002) on Wednesday, May 3, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. Another tryout session for boys and girls will run from 1-2:30 p.m. (birth years 2003-2008) and from 2:30-4 p.m. (birth years 1999-2002) at Viewpoint Park in Prescott Valley. To register for tryouts, visit scottsdalesoccer.com.

Golf tournament for Prescott Valley Police Foundation

StoneRidge Golf Course will play host to the inaugural Prescott Valley Police Foundation Golf Tournament and Ball Drop at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 23. If it rains or snows that day, the tournament will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 7. The 4-person scramble on the private Prescott Valley course has a shotgun start. Businesses or individuals can pay for a foursome and have the fourth player be a PV police officer, although a limited number of these sponsorships are available. Entry fee is $75 per person and $300 per foursome. All entry fees must be received by April 14. Lunch is included, and the first-place team wins eight rounds of golf at StoneRidge. Earnhardt Liberty Kia is sponsoring a “new car” hole-in-one contest, too. The first hole-in-one on hole No. 8 wins a new Kia. A closest to the pin competition, miracle putt, 50/50 raffle, prize drawings for all, and a $29 practice round for the week of April 17 are included. The Ball Drop will be conducted from atop a Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) ladder truck. Proceeds will go to the PV Police Department through the PV Police Foundation, a nonprofit.