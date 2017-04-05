Prescott Fire ends station brownouts

The Prescott Fire Department, which has been “browning-out” Station 73 at the airport since January 2016 for lack of staff, has added enough employees that it will no longer have to continue the practice.

Browning-out was undertaken because the department did not have enough firefighters to staff an engine, which requires three people.

On those days when there were too few people on the citywide shift, two firefighters were assigned to “Rescue 73,” a two-man truck outfitted to provide what spokesman Don Devendorf called “a minimal level of (emergency medical) service” to the area.

Devendorf said that, as of April 1, 2017, federal grant funds have made it possible for the department to hire enough firefighters to end the brownouts.

The grant, known as a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, supplied the city with $1.5 million, which it used to hire nine firefighters in August 2016.

The SAFER dollars will pay the salaries of the new firefighters for two years, after which “a determination for the continued funding of the grant-funded positions will need to be addressed,” Devendorf said.

There were several close calls as a result of the cutbacks, Fire Chief Dennis Light said.

One of the closest was a fire in a dumpster at the airport that threatened to spread into a nearby building.

“Luckily, the fire department’s specialized Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) truck was able to respond across the airport grounds and apply aircraft firefighting foam to the fire, keeping it from getting to the construction office, until such time that the next closest staffed engine company could get on scene to fully extinguish the fire,” Light said.

“Another call, which came very close to having a bad outcome, was a major vehicle accident in the same area.

“One of the patients required extrication from their vehicle, and with the engine company not staffed, the extrication tools were not available when the Rescue truck arrived on the scene,” said Light, but the patient was stable enough to wait for extrication tools to arrive.

A third close call happened when a helicopter crashed at the airport during a brownout.

“Again, luckily, the patient’s conditions and complicating factors such as fire, fuel leaks, and the need for extrication tools, were not such that an engine company needed to get to the scene immediately so the ARFF truck and the rescue were able to take action without a bad outcome,” Light said.

The SAFER grant runs to February 2019.