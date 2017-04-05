Prep Baseball: Morales throws 1-hit shutout, Bears blast Mohave

Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team snapped a three-game slide in Grand Canyon region play with an 11-0 shutout of Mohave on Tuesday afternoon at the Bears’ campus field in Prescott Valley.

The 4A No. 13-ranked Bears nabbed a win in a run-ruled five innings to stay within striking distance of third-place and No. 10-rated Coconino (5-4 region), which lost to unbeaten league leader Mingus on Tuesday.

Bradshaw Mountain’s record currently stands at 5-4 overall in power-point games and 4-4 in region, while Mohave dipped to 2-6 and 0-5.

Bears pitcher Jake Morales garnered the victory thanks to a one-hit shutout in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one. The defense behind Morales held firmly, committing no errors.

Bradshaw Mountain broke the game open in the third inning, plating seven runs. Timmy Young, Jeffrey Walker and Noah Barros tallied a hit apiece to lead the hosts offensively.

UP NEXT

The Bears conclude their two-game region series against Mohave at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Bullhead City.

Next week, Bradshaw Mountain will battle area rival Prescott in a two-game region set. Those contests are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Prescott’s campus field and 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in Prescott Valley.

