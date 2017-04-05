Photos: Wind damages Orme School area

The Orme School, east of Mayer near Interstate 17, suffered heavy damage in the “huge wind event” Monday night. Officials reported numerous, large downed trees. Pictured are, above, one of the trees that fell -- this one on a residence; right, the skies seconds before the storm hit; and a large tree down at the Welcome Center. The storm also swept through the Prescott area Monday evening wreaking havoc, knocking out power and causing road closures in Prescott Valley and elsewhere.