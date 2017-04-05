Obituary: Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Ione (Johnson) Utke

Charlotte “Charlie” Ione (Johnson) Utke was born April 26, 1936, in the town of New Denmark, Wisconsin. Daughter of the late Elroy W. Johnson and Iona Lange Johnson Frelich.



Charlotte married Glenn D. Utke on Oct. 2, 1956, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Denmark, Wisconsin. She graduated from Denmark High School in 1954.



Charlotte’s background included employment for the city clerk of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Prudential Insurance Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bookkeeper for Cudahy Savings and Loan Cudahy, Wisconsin, Chairside Dental Assistant and dental receptionist. She was also employed in Human Services at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and secretary receptionist for the eye doctors in Green Bay. Charlotte was also innovative in organizing the Dental Association of Upper Michigan.



Charlotte and her husband, Glenn, retired in May 1998, moving from Oneida, Wisconsin, to Prescott, Arizona. She was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prescott and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Charlotte was an active member of St. John Prayer team for several years.



Charlotte enjoyed travel, golf, flower arranging, church prayer team, helping others and visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling the back roads of the beautiful Arizona Mountains with her husband, Glenn, until he passed away Sept. 2, 2003.

Charlotte is survived by sister and brother-in-law Fay and Ken Jensen; brother and sister-in-law Darrell L. and Diane Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Robert Downs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger J. and Barbara Kirch; many special nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles and seven godchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn D. Utke; Father Elroy W. Johnson; mother Iona Lange Johnson Frelich; brother Delwin R. Johnson; sister Muriel Kittell; brother-in-law Carlton Kittell; niece Brina Bierke; grandparents Peter W. Johnson and Al Johnson; mother-in-law Mabel Haas; father-in-law Joseph L. Kirch and godparents Corbin and Eleanor Graunke.

Charlotte is looking forward to being reunited with her husband and best friend, and so many other family members and friends and with our Lord Jesus in a very special and much better world.



I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo of whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.



I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.



May God bless everyone I touched in any way.



Charlotte has requested there be no memorial service.



Memorial may be made in Charlotte’s memory to: American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301; St. John Lutheran Church, 2700 Babcock Road, Green Bay, WI 54313; East Shore Industries, Inc. Employment for handicapped, 813 Rabas Street, Algoma, WI 54201.



Information provided by survivors.