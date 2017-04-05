Column: John Olsen’s humanitarianism

I didn’t know John Olsen, but I did learn something about him. John died recently. He was the founder of Olsen’s grain. That’s probably what people associate the name with most but that’s just scratching the surface of all that he did. You can read the story about him in this paper from March 26.

Story about John Olsen https://www.dcourier.com/news/2017/mar/26/prominent-local-leader-dies-93-john-olsen-leaves-f/ Book on history of Prescott services https://tomcantlon.com/preface_excerpt.html

Besides being vaguely aware of him as a past county supervisor, rancher and business owner, I learned something more about him when I was doing research for a book on a bit of Prescott history. The book was about the coincidence of six people developing six social service organizations here, all of whom turned out to be remarkably good at creating agencies that delivered exceptional services to people who needed them. In total, a tremendous help to the community of Prescott. Some of these people developed statewide and even national reputations.

The six agencies were Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI!) for the developmentally disabled, Catholic Charities, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, Yavapai Juvenile Probation, and the local Child Protective Services.

So where did John Olsen fit into this? As one of a network of community leaders of the time who put one heck of a lot of time, money and effort into starting or supporting these agencies. In addition to John and his wife Ann, this included many other names you might recognize: Lindsay Bell, Ken Bennett, Paul Border, Justice Brutinel, Bob Buchicchio, Henry Dahlberg, John and Jason Gissi, Judge Hancock, Chick Hastings, John Hays, Abia Judd, Judge Kuebler, Lucy Mason, Jim Musgrove, Don and Shirl Pence, Jean Phillips, Barbara Polk and Gene Polk, Judge Rosenblatt, Becky Rufner, Russ Rusing, Rowle Simmons, and many others.

I list so many to make it clear that this wasn’t a fluke. This wasn’t just a few. This was a common characteristic than ran through many of the community’s leaders.

These people had varying degrees of involvement but many took great initiative and effort to make sure people of Prescott had these services.

This says two things. One, that they saw the people in need of these services as just that, people in need, not as losers who made bad life choices, who should be left to stew in their problems. Two, that the whole community of Prescott would be helped by these people getting the help they need. And who among us has managed to skate through life without ever needing any of these services? Without needing some counseling, or having a family member with a disability, or a child who gets into trouble?

A few years back friends were having a party for a man who had done a lot for the local homeless. He was not very eloquent but he went straight at getting people food and shelter. I chided him about not being the most well-spoken but pointed out that if actions speak louder than words, then he was one of the most eloquent people in Prescott.

John Olsen and these others, through their actions, have made clear statements that being a true pillar of the community includes tremendous human empathy, and action that backs it up. John and these others made those statements in the most eloquent way.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.