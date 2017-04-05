Prescott accepting arguments on Aug. 29 ballot measures

Residents have the opportunity, beginning this week, to officially weigh in on the measures that will appear on Prescott’s Aug. 29 special-election ballot.

A news release from the City of Prescott reports that the City Clerk’s office is now accepting written arguments — both for and against — the ballot measures.

The arguments will appear in the publicity pamphlet that will be mailed to Prescott voters prior to the August election.

The ballot measures include:

• Proposition 442 - proposing an extension of the alternative expenditure limitation (home rule) for the City of Prescott.

• Proposition 443 – a measure proposing a sales tax (transaction privilege tax) increase of three-quarters of 1 percent (0.75 percent), the revenue from which will be dedicated to the payment of the city’s unfunded liability to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). The measure would take effect on Jan. 1, 2018, and end the earlier of Dec. 31, 2027, or at such time as the city’s PSPRS unfunded liability is $1.5 million or less as determined by actuarial valuation.

Arguments will be accepted in the City Clerk’s Office, 201 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, until 5 p.m. May 31; or received by postal mail at: City of Prescott, City Clerk’s Office, 201 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona 86303.

According to the news release, arguments must not exceed 300 words in length; must be accompanied by a $100-per-argument deposit; and must include the signature(s) of those providing the argument(s). It adds that a copy of the argument must be submitted in electronic format; and must include an address and phone number of the person submitting the argument (this information will not appear in the publicity pamphlet).

More information is available online on the city website’s elections page: http://www.prescott-az.gov/leadership/elections/

The publicity pamphlets are scheduled to be mailed to registered Prescott voters by about late July/early August.