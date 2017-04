Beautiful Nala is a sweet, 2- to 3-year-old orange tortie-tabby with a coat that seems to shine in the sun with hints of copper. She is a cat who will be entirely devoted to her person and would prefer you all to herself. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Nala’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home; call Ruth at 379-1088 or visit the UAF website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.