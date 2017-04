Vinnie is a handsome, low-keyed 3-year-old who enjoys the petting, massages, and kitty rubs and lets you know by giving you gentle love nips and rubbing his face into his cat bed or your hand. Meet Vinnie by calling 928-445-5411 to make an appointment or stopping by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon Street, Prescott, during adoption days - Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.