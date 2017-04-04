Northern Arizona Suns players say goodbye, for now

Cleaning out their lockers and participating in exit interviews with Northern Arizona Suns brass, players were in good spirits Tuesday afternoon despite the club’s inaugural season in Prescott Valley coming to a close.

Point guard Askia Booker said he’s looking forward to the offseason and rehabbing a nagging groin injury he suffered in early December.

“It’s unfortunate to go through something like that. It’s not a rolled ankle, a sprained wrist, or a dislocated shoulder you can push through,” Booker said. “It’s something you need, to run, to sprint, to slide and to jump, it nagged me every game after that. It’s still nagging me today. It’s something that I have to grow with.”

Despite the injury, Booker fought through it and averaged 15.5 points and 5.4 assists in 42 games played this season.

Like Booker, Derek Cooke Jr.’s future is a question mark with so many unknowns heading into the offseason.

“That’s the tough part of the offseason, you just go with what happens, what opportunities come up,” Cooke said. “You don’t know beforehand, so right now I don’t know. I know I’ll be working out, get my game better, my mentality and basketball IQ.”

In 50 games, Cooke averaged 7.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Suns rookie Michael Bryson, the eighth overall pick in the October D-League Draft, said he’s eager to begin his summer training program.

“Obviously every summer you want to go in and improve on your skills, master one that you’re proficient at,” Bryson said. “The goal is to go into it with an open mind, being able to understand what my goals are after the first year of professional basketball under my belt. I learned a lot this year.”

When asked if he’s thought about returning to Prescott Valley for his sophomore campaign, Bryson said whatever happens, he’ll make the best decision for himself, and his family.

“I love Prescott Valley, I love the Northern Arizona Suns,” Bryson said.

Suns assistant general manager Louis Lehman said it was a “bittersweet day” for the team.

“I think it went pretty much as expected, but even better,” Lehman said about the Suns’ inaugural season, adding the front office received a lot of positive feedback from the players about the club’s transition from Bakersfield, California, to Prescott Valley, along with feedback about the city, the community and their housing situation.

But what Lehman was most proud of was the “culture” created by not only the players, but the coaches and everyone involved with the Suns.

“A lot of good things to take from today, a little sad to see it come to an end,” Lehman said. “We failed to reach the playoffs, which was our goal, but I feel we got a lot of value out of the year.”

The NBA D-League and the Suns are focused on getting everyone ready for the NBA, so to see Johnny O’Bryant receive multiple 10-day contracts from the Denver Nuggets, and eventually sign a long-term deal with the Charlotte Hornets, was good to see, Lehman said. He also mentioned Derrick Jones Jr. and the former UNLV standout’s play not only in Prescott Valley, but recently with the Phoenix Suns and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in February.

“A lot of our young players matured on and off the court, and that will lead to bigger and better things,” Lehman said.

Northern Arizona head coach Tyrone Ellis said he told the players before they left that they’ll never forget their rookie season, and he’ll never forget his rookie season as a head coach in the D-League.

“I was very thankful for them, their commitment to the process,” Ellis said. “I thought we put a great product on the court, and also the community.”

Ellis plans to sit back and reflect on the 2016-2017 campaign to figure out where he can improve himself as a coach.

“I’ll try to figure out where I can be better and get ready to help the Suns organization in any way I can,” Ellis said.

SEASON RECAP

Northern Arizona wrapped up the 2016-2017 campaign with a 124-116 loss to Reno on Saturday night, finishing 22-28 overall.

The Suns sprinted out of the gates, winning 10 of their first 11 games and claiming the best record in the league, but finished just 12-27 and were eliminated from playoff contention with two weeks remaining on the schedule.

Once known as the Bakersfield Jam, the Phoenix Suns decided to purchase the franchise and move it to the Prescott Valley Event Center in April, 2016.

Northern Arizona remained in the playoff hunt after a stunning 117-113 victory over Los Angeles on Feb. 26, but lost three of the next four games, making it nearly impossible to qualify.

PLAYERS RETURNING

With the arrival of the offseason, Suns players will weigh their options on whether or not to seek employment overseas with another club or remain with the D-League.

The new collective bargaining agreement within the NBA opens 60 new roster positions for what are called “two-way” contracts, allowing NBA clubs to carry 17 players on a roster instead of 15. Those players can bounce between the D-League and the NBA.

Once the NBA Draft takes place in late June, the Los Vegas Summer League will commence in mid-July, giving players the opportunity to showcase their talent. By that time, many current Suns will have a better idea of where they’ll be playing before next season.

Northern Arizona holds player rights for much of their current roster makeup, so fans could see several players back in a Suns uniform next season if they chose to return to the D-League.

