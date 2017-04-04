Column: Playing at levels better than you’re used too, and how to survive

Have you ever been in the situation where you’re asked to play tennis with a new group of players and as you warm up it becomes evident to you that this level just might be in a bit over your head?

Your heart starts to beat a little faster, you know you don’t normally sweat very much, but not today - and it’s not due to extra humidity. Just by the players talk, let alone the strokes you’re trying to return it’s a higher level than you imagined - yet this group of players are the ones you’ve wanted to become a part of and this is your chance to prove yourself.

Talk about pressure.

You tell yourself, “Relax, it’s only a game - these people put their pants on one leg at a time...I hope.”

Then why am I inwardly freaking out? “You can do this, just act normal.”

I vividly remember interviewing for a job teaching tennis at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in 1976 as a 21 year-old fresh out from Ohio. The pro’s wanted to see how well I could play, so they put together a friendly game of doubles with 3 of their other teaching pro’s on staff.

I double-faulted 12 points in a row. You just might call that getting a little tight. Thank goodness they still gave me the job... must have felt sorry for the young kid.

As match time approaches, go somewhere and make sure you’re completely warmed up. Maybe hit 30 minutes with the local pro - they can’t be as good as the local pro, right?

When you arrive at the appropriate time, have a can of balls ready to pop open - good impressions are important, you don’t want to be noted as one of those people who never bring a can.

Know a little about each of them and use that info for small talk as you decide who will start playing with whom.

Warming up, don’t try to hit the cover off the ball - medium pace and in control.

Ask your partner which side they like to play and that you’d like them to serve first. That’ll give a little more time to settle in. Also ask them before the first set begins if they have any certain strategy you should be aware of. Stay encouraging and try to act confident, even if you’re making some mistakes. Remember, no one like to hear excuses - just keep plugging and trying hard no matter the situation or score.

When you’re serving, don’t try to impress them with big serves that never land in. Better to go 3/4 pace or a little less and get the ball into play.

If the score ends up somewhat lop-sided and not in your favor, tell your opponents about what you liked about their games. They’ll appreciate that and be more apt to feel good in their thoughts toward you. Remember, don’t go to the excuse bin.

Don’t get too “fancy-smancy” with your shots or too overly conservative, the right shot for the right situation. Trying to over-hit and making monster errors doesn’t impress better players. Good form and in control strokes go much further.

Try hard every point. If you start to give up and the effort isn’t there, you probably won’t get invited back. Laugh easy and be a good sport, both are likeable traits.

At the end of the match, tell them all how much you enjoyed the chance to get to play with them and hope when they have an opening again to give you a call.

If you’re at a club with a place to get a drink after-wards, you might even tell them the first rounds on you.

We’ve all been there at one time or another, the low man on the totem pole and the best, so just give it your all and everything else will work out.

And if you absolutely get killed, find another group that maybe fits the bill better for a while - everyone will appreciate that and so will you.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.